John Kerry has good reason to fear climate change, considering the amount of hot water he’s already in. He really can’t afford for it to get any hotter.

Zarif on what John Kerry told him:

Israel attacked Iran posts 200 times in Syria.

Iran Air airline flying six flights a week to Syria.

The two coordinated ceasefire in Yemen.

They discussed Saudi Arabia.

Kerry called his cell often.https://t.co/xmbXE95lD6 — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) April 26, 2021

Kerry, of course, denies that he ever discussed covert Israeli operations that were totally public information, you guys:

I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was Secretary of State or since. https://t.co/BTOdFE1khW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) April 26, 2021

John Kerry has given us plenty of reasons to be skeptical of his veracity, but in this case, maybe we should give him the benefit of the doubt. After all, he probably doesn’t even have time to tell Iran what Israel is up to. Not when there’s climate change to keep him busy, too busy to care about stuff like China’s egregious human rights violations, even:

John Kerry on U.S. & China: "We have differences on economic rules, on cyber. We have other differences on human rights, geostrategic interests, but those differences do not have to get in the way of something that is as critical as dealing with climate."https://t.co/8xqB9B7bLq pic.twitter.com/dfXZh8g9ka — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 27, 2021

It’s time to put our differences aside. We can’t let trivial things like economic warfare and cyber warfare and geopolitical warfare and concentration camps and systematic genocide get in the way of tackling something as problematic and dangerous as climate change.

We shan't fuss over minute problems of warfare, geo-politics & global economics; we are above such trivialities. pic.twitter.com/GHQKehR4qA — Noisy Ninja (@NoisyNinja2) April 27, 2021

John Kerry could’ve been president. He actually was a U.S. Senator and a U.S. Secretary of State. He’s currently Joe Biden’s climate envoy.

He’s been a part of the U.S. government for decades and he’s straight-up downplaying all the horrible things the Chinese government has done to its country and the world in the name of … saving the world.

Human rights and genocide are just “differences” we can work through with China, according to John Kerry. https://t.co/y2WQpJtAdM — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 27, 2021

We’ll turn a blind eye to forced sterilization and re-education so long as they clean up the air is quite a take… https://t.co/XlOIuA9lW1 — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) April 27, 2021

Kerry literally telling Muslim Uiyghurs being forcibly sterilized and put in concentration camps that it's not as important as his climate shtick. Unreal. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) April 27, 2021

As he travels the world reprimanding oil users in a luxe private jet — BVVysotsky (@WVysotsky) April 27, 2021

Kerry basically saying “we can look past the concentration camps and terrible atrocities if you’ll budge our way on emissions” (when they’ve made perfectly clear they won’t) is embarrassing. https://t.co/BQNDYx7zPR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 27, 2021

Why oh why wld a country that is willing to lie steal and cheat, not to mention commit serious abuses against Chinese ppl that the free world recognizes are terrible, either care about good stewardship of the planet OR keep its word when it says it does. Mind-boggling naivety. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) April 27, 2021

Great question.

Useful idiot…useful to China that is. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 27, 2021

At least he’s useful to someone.