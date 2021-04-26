If you’ve noticed the name John Kerry trending on Twitter today, it’s not just because he’s being an eco-hypocrite again. This time it’s revolving around a New York Times report that Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is heard on leaked audio making a claim about what John Kerry kept him informed about:

Zarif on what John Kerry told him:

Israel attacked Iran posts 200 times in Syria.

Iran Air airline flying six flights a week to Syria.

The two coordinated ceasefire in Yemen.

They discussed Saudi Arabia.

Kerry called his cell often. — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) April 26, 2021

John Kerry Tattled on Hundreds of Israel's Covert Attacks to Iran, Leaked Audio Reveals — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) April 26, 2021

If that’s true it’s terrible, but considering we’re talking about John Kerry not entirely surprising:

I literally can't believe John Kerry TOLD the Iranian regime about Israel's covert operations against them. Imagine choosing a terror sponsoring regime over our closest ally in the Middle East. Disgusting. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 26, 2021

Here is your friendly reminder that John Kerry has been on the wrong side of every major foreign affair issue he's ever encountered, going back at least to Vietnam itself. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 26, 2021

Given the news about John Kerry and the Iranian Foreign Minister, lets take a quick trip down memory lane as a reminder of just how wrong he was on everything Middle East related — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2021

If the @nytimes story is accurate, there should be an investigation into John Kerry's security clearance. — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) April 26, 2021

I am speechless. Iran's foreign minister is claiming John Kerry told him about more than 200 Israeli covert ops taking place in Syria. Zarif claims Kerry even warned him about airstrikes. If this is true, it's possibly the most egregious betrayal against an ally in US history. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 26, 2021

Why was John Kerry feeding Iran secrets about Israeli operations in Syria? Iran is the largest state-sponsor of terror. We don't even have a diplomatic office for Iran in the States since the overthrow of the Shah. What in G-d's name is Kerry doing? Grotesque. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 26, 2021

Republicans in Congress and others are calling for further investigation and for Kerry to go if true:

Sen. Sullivan calls for John Kerry to resign. Says it's the first time he's ever called for a resignation "He needs to go" — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 26, 2021

The allegations involving @JohnKerry are deeply disturbing. If true, he must resign. My full statement below: — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 26, 2021

John Kerry is a national security threat. Anyone giving classified information to Iran has no right being on the National Security Council. He must resign immediately. #IranCollusion — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) April 26, 2021

BREAKING: Congressional Foreign Policy Leaders Promise to Launch Investigation into John Kerry's Disclosure of Israeli Military Secrets to Iran — Kerry must resign, be investigated GOP leaders tell me — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) April 26, 2021

Naturally the White House is mum on the report:

"We're not going to comment on leaked tapes," says @PressSec when asked about audio from the New York Times of John Kerry telling the Iranian Foreign Minister about Israeli covert military actions in Syria. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2021

Biden's press secretary refuses to comment on reports that John Kerry shared details about Israel's covert military operations with the terrorist regime in Iran. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 26, 2021

When it comes to the Biden administration, what Kerry is alleged to have done might be enough to earn him a promotion.