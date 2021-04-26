If you’ve noticed the name John Kerry trending on Twitter today, it’s not just because he’s being an eco-hypocrite again. This time it’s revolving around a New York Times report that Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is heard on leaked audio making a claim about what John Kerry kept him informed about:

If that’s true it’s terrible, but considering we’re talking about John Kerry not entirely surprising:

Republicans in Congress and others are calling for further investigation and for Kerry to go if true:

Naturally the White House is mum on the report:

When it comes to the Biden administration, what Kerry is alleged to have done might be enough to earn him a promotion.

Tags: IntelligenceIran foreign ministerIsraelJohn Kerry