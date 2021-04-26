You might remember in March when climate envoy John Kerry, having been caught on camera not wearing a mask on his flight, described the incident as St. Patrick’s Day “malarkey.” It seems he’s taking the same tack after a report in the New York Times that he’s on tape discussing a wealth of things about our ally Israel with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Zarif:

Zarif on what John Kerry told him:

Israel attacked Iran posts 200 times in Syria.

Iran Air airline flying six flights a week to Syria.

The two coordinated ceasefire in Yemen.

They discussed Saudi Arabia.

Kerry called his cell often.https://t.co/xmbXE95lD6 — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) April 26, 2021

The Washington Post’s John Hudson apparently thinks the New York Times is a conservative publication, seeing how Republicans “pounced” on the story.

Many conservatives attacking John Kerry for discussing with Iran that Israel covertly struck 200 Iranian targets in Syria, per leaked audio. @StateDeptSpox notes that those strikes had already been disclosed by a gov't in the region (i.e. Israel) pic.twitter.com/ARZvri38pE — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) April 26, 2021

The spokesman is presumably referring to these remarks from an Israeli official in 2018, disclosing that "in the last two years Israel has taken military action more than 200 times within Syria itself” https://t.co/rcSiP8gGCu — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) April 26, 2021

Kerry isn’t just saying that the information was already known, though Zarif seemed surprised: He’s saying the whole thing is unequivocally false and never happened.

I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was Secretary of State or since. https://t.co/BTOdFE1khW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) April 26, 2021

Biden administration had originally claimed it was no big deal because information that was allegedly revealed was actually public information. Now Kerry claims it never happened. https://t.co/4AQa43STYz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 26, 2021

