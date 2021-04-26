You might remember in March when climate envoy John Kerry, having been caught on camera not wearing a mask on his flight, described the incident as St. Patrick’s Day “malarkey.” It seems he’s taking the same tack after a report in the New York Times that he’s on tape discussing a wealth of things about our ally Israel with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Zarif:

The Washington Post’s John Hudson apparently thinks the New York Times is a conservative publication, seeing how Republicans “pounced” on the story.

Kerry isn’t just saying that the information was already known, though Zarif seemed surprised: He’s saying the whole thing is unequivocally false and never happened.

He certainly did stay chummy with his contacts in Iran.

Will Jen Psaki circle back to this Tuesday?

