On April 21, police bodycam footage from the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting suggested that Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon opened fire on Bryant after Bryant attempted to stab two people with a knife. On April 22, footage from a neighbor’s security camera confirmed that Bryant lunged at her intended victim with the knife after Reardon tried to break up the fight.

The national Black Lives Matter organization has been paying tribute to Bryant by posting Bryant’s TikTok videos:

Ma’Khia Bryant. We say her name. Another Black life stolen. But we refuse to define or remember Ma’Khia by her final moments. We uplift, celebrate & honor this Black child for what she loved- doing her hair, making Tik Toks, having fun. Just being a teen. Rest in power, Queen. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 22, 2021

Guess when Ma’Khia Bryant’s final moments were trying to murder someone, it’s better to remember her this way:

Anyway, on April 23, after the bodycam and security camera footage had been made available to the public and circulating around social media and beyond, Black Lives Matter released this statement on Bryant’s death:

Here's the national Black Lives Matter organization's official statement on Ma’Khia Bryant. Anyone interested in fact checking this, or no?https://t.co/V8KQOOhrg7 pic.twitter.com/eblcjfDbMM — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2021

"Ma’Khia Bryant called the police for help. Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon showed up and shot this 16-year-old child point blank within a matter of seconds. Another Black life stolen with no regard." – @Blklivesmatter https://t.co/9sRleqLYwJ pic.twitter.com/wSXImMyjDs — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2021

So, evidently facts and truth matter to Black Lives Matter about as much as the life of the black girl Ma’Khia Bryant nearly stabbed to death.

I guess "shot while in the act of attempting to take the life of another" didn't make it past the @Blklivesmatter editors… — The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) April 26, 2021

They left out stabbing people on her list of things she loved doing — Dick Face the Cat (@CatDickface) April 26, 2021

In the 911 call, no one left their name. Either way, the officer had no way of knowing this when he arrived. All he saw was Bryant as the aggressor. Had ofcr not done anything BLM would be releasing a statement condemning the officer for doing nothing after the girl gets stabbed. — Mr. H (@MrAggravation) April 26, 2021

I know propagandists aren't paid to think about things or tell the truth, but does calling the police give you the right to try to murder someone right in front of the police? And did she really call the police in the first place? @Blklivesmatter doesn't know or care. https://t.co/B9kBio1PyV — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 26, 2021

the most amazing thing about this is the date. this is two days after body cam footage was aired showing that bryant had a knife. it wasn’t blm issuing a snap judgment in the first hours after the shooting. it’s a deliberate attempt to mislead https://t.co/tijBSCNGI7 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 26, 2021

This is so disingenuous. Unreal. — Lockdowns For Equity! (@BozOzler) April 26, 2021

Obscene. — Alleras Martell (@FesterBesterte3) April 26, 2021

