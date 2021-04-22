Black Lives Matter activists like Touré have spent the past couple of days insisting that Columbus Police could have “de-escalated” the situation with Ma’Khia Bryant without using lethal force.

Footage of the shooting from a different angle suggests that there was actually a very strong need for that officer to fire on Ma’Khia Bryant:

Bryant can be heard saying what sounds like “I’m gonna stab you, f*ckin’ b*tch.”

Based on the footage, it looks like the officer attempted to physically break up the fight and only shot Bryant when she was about to violently stab the girl in pink.

And that puts a massive dent in the “racist cop just wanted to murder a black girl” narrative.

This definitely makes it much more difficult to paint this as something other than a justified use of lethal force.

Tags: Ma'Khia Bryantsecurity camerashooting