Black Lives Matter activists like Touré have spent the past couple of days insisting that Columbus Police could have “de-escalated” the situation with Ma’Khia Bryant without using lethal force.

There were at least four cops on the scene when Ma’Khia was shot. Only one thought to pull out his gun and start firing. None of the others thought that was appropriate. You may think it’s obvious that she had to be shot but 3 out of the 4 officers who were there disagree. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

Yes! Are we sure the pink sweatsuit’s parents want a panicked cop shooting 4 times near their daughter’s head? She came inches away from getting murdered. https://t.co/9mGs6LzCkl — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

Exactly. He shot at a moving target in a scuffle. He’s lucky he didn’t kill both of them with his four panicked shots. No need for four shots. https://t.co/MD8QUIsNU7 — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

Footage of the shooting from a different angle suggests that there was actually a very strong need for that officer to fire on Ma’Khia Bryant:

BREAKING! Neighbors security camera shows Columbus cop had NO CHOICE but to shoot! pic.twitter.com/OIORidEiS2 — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@scuba2024) April 22, 2021

Bryant can be heard saying what sounds like “I’m gonna stab you, f*ckin’ b*tch.”

Based on the footage, it looks like the officer attempted to physically break up the fight and only shot Bryant when she was about to violently stab the girl in pink.

And that puts a massive dent in the “racist cop just wanted to murder a black girl” narrative.

The police officer tried to de-escalate by shouting and reaching with one hand to the person with the knife. He only shot when when she moved the knife towards the person in pink. This arm movement is visible on this video but no so much on the bodycam because of the angle. — Dewokified Ye Manou (@yemanouspeak) April 22, 2021

this video appears to disprove entirely the family members who said Bryant "grabbed a knife to defend herself" and that she was "fending off a physical assault when police arrived." https://t.co/08cfQj0giv — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 22, 2021

Looks totally justified and necessary from that angle too. — AlBlack (@lab1880) April 22, 2021

Looks like an even cleaner and good shot now — RJ Lynch (@lynchronald1218) April 22, 2021

Appears the officer attempted to stop her with nonlethal but ultimately was given no choice. Lives were saved. https://t.co/CYBHhjK8Dj — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 22, 2021

This definitely makes it much more difficult to paint this as something other than a justified use of lethal force.