Tucker Carlson’s made no secret of his disdain for the media at large. And CNN’s Brian Stelter has made no secret of just how much that gets under his skin.

In a recent interview with OutKick’s Bobby Burack, Carlson sounded off on multiple topics, among them gross media malpractice. Carlson went so far as to say of journalists who knowingly push false narratives while protecting powerful figures who have the right politics, “I really hate them for it, I’ll be honest.”

Brian Stelter has no choice but to defensively clutch his pearls:

"I really hate them." As you read this interview with Tucker Carlson, about how much he hates "the media," remember that he works for a major media company that employs hundreds of journalists. https://t.co/RfdLG0Puvi pic.twitter.com/h8OY7xoMUa — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 23, 2021

Carlson is right that "journalism should always be upward. We should be doing the tough stories on the people with the most power." But he's clearly not reading much, because that's what journalists ARE doing. He claims "there's no scrutiny on Jeff Bezos," for example. Really? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 23, 2021

Which journalists are doing that, Brian? The ones who report on Joe Biden’s dogs? Kamala Harris’ impeccable taste in shoes?

Carlson touts his new streaming docu-series, "45 minutes or an hour on one topic," and says it's "basic journalism. That's almost groundbreaking today. It doesn't really happen anymore." Huh? Tell that to the 1000s of folks who are part of a decade-long documentary renaissance! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 23, 2021

Is CNN part of the documentary renaissance, Brian?

In this part of his rant, Carlson likens journalists to "cringing animals who are not worthy of respect." He says "they are such cowards." His colleagues who cover the news for a living should ask: "Do you think I'm a coward too, Tucker?" pic.twitter.com/Gn8tUjVj2x — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 23, 2021

Carlson’s not talking about his colleagues; he’s talking about Brian Stelter’s colleagues, and about Stelter himself. What are Stelter and Co. if not cowards?

Anyway, the idea that Tucker Carlson is besmirching the good name of journalists like Brian Stelter, journalists who supposedly devote their hearts and souls to confronting the people with the most power, is laughable. And we could honestly spend weeks just posting examples that thoroughly disprove Stelter’s self-aggrandizing BS.

Or, we could just let Glenn Greenwald do it with a single tweet:

Annnnd checkmate.

CNN has developed quite the reputation for going after the decidedly less powerful, just for kicks. Maybe if Brian Stelter watched less Fox News and more CNN, he’d know that.

That thread didn’t go well for Mr. Stelter. — Dave (@lordstrom) April 23, 2021

It never does.