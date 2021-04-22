CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

And Lord knows it doesn’t get more Real News than helping to expose private citizens for problematic donations:

A Virginia police officer has been fired after donating to a legal defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse. That's the 18-year-old accused of killing two men and wounding a third during street protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. pic.twitter.com/K6RXECu1zH — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) April 22, 2021

"Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong" – said the police officer in Virginia, who's now been fired after donating to Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund https://t.co/GbtkwH2wlA — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) April 22, 2021

CNN has reached out to Lt. William Kelly. We sincerely hope his response is a one-finger salute.

Because that’s exactly what Laura Jarrett, John Berman, and CNN deserve for this. If we didn’t know any better, we’d think they were thoroughly enjoying watching a man lose his job for donating $25 to the wrong cause.

It’s textbook.

Whatever one thinks about the Rittenhouse case, it’s probably not a good thing for governments to punish people who make unpopular donations. https://t.co/UhxDyZLfXL — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) April 22, 2021

That is fascism… Congrats everyone! — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) April 22, 2021

How progressive!

Sounds like a great lawsuit there. — saipaman (@saipaman) April 22, 2021

can he not sue for wrongful termination? — mouse ΔΔΔ 🇺🇸 (@mousemallow__) April 22, 2021

He might want to consider it.

We've reached the point where a wrongful termination lawsuit is worth going through because of optics… https://t.co/EqYYVcH6i5 — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) April 22, 2021

Where can I donate to the fund to support a wrongful termination lawsuit? https://t.co/OSMTwNtPcQ — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) April 22, 2021

And while he’s at it, maybe Kelly can sue CNN for their role in smearing him.

So they fired him for political speech? Ah, yes… The free speech warriors are strangely silent on this invasion of rights. https://t.co/6JUthq32zr — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 22, 2021

Speaking of being strangely silent, when will CNN decide that it’s in the public’s interest to cover someone much better known and much more powerful than William Kelly for their problematic donations?

Our VP and her staff promoted a bail fund that helped rioters, looters, and sexual offenders https://t.co/FDnDAfJjgf — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 22, 2021

Guessing CNN just doesn’t have the same enthusiasm when it comes to calling out Kamala Harris.