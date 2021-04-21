In case you missed it, bodycam footage released by the Columbus PD appears to show Makiyah Bryant trying to stab another girl before being shot by police.

Apparently HuffPost missed it:

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a Black girl around the same time the guilty verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial. pic.twitter.com/w1PHfsKrrG — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 21, 2021

The text in the tweet isn’t all that remarkable, as the media and Left have been pushing the same basic take since the shooting yesterday, even despite the footage. No, what makes HuffPost’s take noteworthy is the accompanying video, which conveniently omits any footage or mention of Bryant wielding a knife with the apparent intent to use it on another person.

A 45 Second video that presents zero facts about the case. Great work Hufffeed. https://t.co/A0HVMRUrhr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2021

And how’d that knife get there, anyway?

Notice how when the "unarmed" narrative is shattered by footage of the assailant lunging at the girl with a butcher's knife, @HuffPost minimizes it as best they can by saying "the video showed a knife falling next to the teen," like it had just happened to be there somewhere. https://t.co/AgJldlc4mU — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 21, 2021

I am not making this up. Actual text of the HuffPost video. I have also provided a screenshot of the bodycam video so as to allow @HuffPost to perhaps determine the source of the mysterious knife:https://t.co/ZwNmj1WUdX https://t.co/qEDo3nI1E4 pic.twitter.com/dJJnSyi2Xv — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 21, 2021

Get your Top. Men. on this one, HuffPost.

Comparing "officer shoots girl who is clearly in the process of stabbing people with a knife" to "officer kneels on neck of incapacitated, handcuffed man for 9 minutes while onlookers beg him to stop" is one hell of a logical leap for clickbait… You're not helping. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) April 21, 2021

They’re not helping. And they’re not trying to help. They’re trying to make everything worse as if their lives depend on it, because in a way, their livelihoods depend on it.

@HuffPost You used to be better than this! — Pearce Flannery (@PearceFlannery) April 21, 2021

Did they?

***

Related:

‘Tell the truth’! WaPo is guilty of ‘insanely dishonest malpractice’ with their jaw-dropping spin on Makiyah Bryant