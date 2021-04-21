Now that Columbus PD bodycam footage appears to show Makiyah Bryant attempting to stab another girl with a knife before being shot and killed by police … the Washington Post is still running with the narrative that Bryant was an innocent victim whose death echoes that of George Floyd:

Ohio police fatally shoot Black teenage girl just before Chauvin verdict https://t.co/mbA2HYMsND — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 21, 2021

That went out early this morning. Several hours after the bodycam footage was released to the public.

The Washington Post wants us all to completely ignore that in order to preserve a false narrative.

the media has a fee-vah and the only prescription is gratuitous racial antagonism https://t.co/cmqXbBHpNL — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 21, 2021

Allahpundit’s not exaggerating. If we didn’t know any better, we’d think that WaPo has a vested interest in pouring gasoline on the fire.

Tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/uBrnanW88C — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) April 21, 2021

WaPo doesn’t seem to think we can handle the truth.

This was an irresponsible headline yesterday, but pushing it today is just insanely dishonest malpractice. https://t.co/dcq5XetKIF — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 21, 2021

You think the headline’s bad? The article itself is even worse:

It's not just the headline: even though the knife is clearly visible in her hand, the article never says it.https://t.co/9sRleqLYwJ pic.twitter.com/f27FSu6a4Z — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 21, 2021

I just realized it says this: "…showed THE VICTIM lunging…", as opposed to "showed the knife-wielding attacker lunging towards her intended victim…"https://t.co/o6gmw0hSAN pic.twitter.com/DDba7GTvUP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 21, 2021

What the hell?

This is the literal definition of gaslighting https://t.co/ziDrp8Bov0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 21, 2021

Take note, Jake Tapper.

I mean, seriously, what is the point of video if journalists can't simply report what they can see with their own eyes? Obviously video doesn't tell the whole story, but some facts are unavoidable. https://t.co/zhK93hlP21 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 21, 2021

And leave it to journalists to avoid them anyway.