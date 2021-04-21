Now that Columbus PD bodycam footage appears to show Makiyah Bryant attempting to stab another girl with a knife before being shot and killed by police … the Washington Post is still running with the narrative that Bryant was an innocent victim whose death echoes that of George Floyd:

That went out early this morning. Several hours after the bodycam footage was released to the public.

The Washington Post wants us all to completely ignore that in order to preserve a false narrative.

Allahpundit’s not exaggerating. If we didn’t know any better, we’d think that WaPo has a vested interest in pouring gasoline on the fire.

WaPo doesn’t seem to think we can handle the truth.

You think the headline’s bad? The article itself is even worse:

What the hell?

Take note, Jake Tapper.

And leave it to journalists to avoid them anyway.

