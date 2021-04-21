Since George Floyd’s death last year, the media have made no secret of their belief that Derek Chauvin is guilty. And that belief, while not necessarily wrong, should probably not have completely driven their coverage, as a semblance of objectivity is ostensibly their goal.

Well, yesterday, the jury convicted Chauvin on all three counts. Our justice system made that possible.

And Jake Tapper, a journalist who gets paid to report on things like our justice system, is apparently unfamiliar with the way our justice system works:

.⁦@jaketapper⁩: “Yeah, defense attorneys gaslight, that’s what they do, that’s their job…” Saying nothing about this particular case, what a thoughtless and false characterization. Just lost me forever Jake. pic.twitter.com/VW46mELJsA — Michael Bloch (@MichaelBloch15) April 20, 2021

It’s defense attorneys’ job to gaslight? Because defendants are always guilty?

Does anyone at CNN understand what the defense team actually does?

wait thats my job?? omg i have been doing this all wrong! — Sarah Lustbader (@SarahLustbader) April 20, 2021

Lemme guess, you’ve been like “holding the government to its burden” and “standing up for the Constitution?” Rookie. — Michael Bloch (@MichaelBloch15) April 20, 2021

CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

Well, to be fair, he said prosecutors do it too (albeit as an afterthought). — (((Adam Weissman))) (@ACW1129) April 20, 2021

What Tapper is basically saying is that attorneys aren’t being honest unless what they say supports what Jake Tapper believes and wants to hear.

Jaaaaaaaaake, this is a tough look my guy https://t.co/CQVkNITbCd — Andrew J&J Richards (@R_ARichards) April 20, 2021

Jake showing his true colors. Hate to see it. https://t.co/IEENEdrvBp — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 20, 2021

According to @jaketapper all defendants are basically guilty and the defense attorney has to lie to get a "not guilty verdict". This is the most irresponsible media coverage I have ever seen. https://t.co/PiegNASeX6 — Regular Sized Rudy (@btmlineman) April 20, 2021

Jake Tapper sure doesn't seem to like that ALL people have a right to a fair trial. He's not a journalist. He's a liberal charlatan who, if you criticize him, he'll come down hard on you. In other words, he's very Trump in his aversion to criticism. https://t.co/rsF0XF8aou — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2021

I just caught that too.

Tapper gaslighting about gaslighting using a tired lazy narrative. — Pete Kraska (@Peterkraska) April 20, 2021

The media loves a good tired, lazy narrative.

well, newsmen would know gaslighting… — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) April 21, 2021

Tapper certainly would.

As opposed to the gaslighting Jake Tapper did for years about Russia https://t.co/gm2YI6VtAU — Rebecca (@HappyGoBecki) April 20, 2021

Jake Tapper gaslights. That’s what he does. That’s his job.