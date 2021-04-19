Expect a lot of hot legal takes once the Derek Chauvin trial verdict comes in, but don’t discount all the hot legal takes that are trying to get out in front of the rest.

Like this one from Laura Coates:

Defense begins the closing by defining reasonable doubt, not with why #DerekChauvin is innocent. Think about that. #DerekChauvinTrial#GeorgeFloyd — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) April 19, 2021

Actually, we’re thinking about this:

Good Lord.

So the Left's lack of comprehension as to how things work doesn't stop at the electoral college, I see. ⤵️ https://t.co/dLa6k74AGj — theRoddick (@theRoddick) April 19, 2021

How are you a legal analyst https://t.co/8UCMO5gW4U — Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) April 19, 2021

Is CNN’s senior legal analyst new to law? https://t.co/9R3d8orTLN — Chríss (@Chriss_m) April 19, 2021

This is the “no one who is innocent pleads the fifth” of closings takes https://t.co/Jq9JXTEn6o — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 19, 2021

I’ve thought about it, but i don’t think you have https://t.co/CziSC0S9Q1 — Paul Hundred, GED (@paul_hundred) April 19, 2021

Perhaps this CNN analyst should reacquaint herself with the standard for criminal conviction https://t.co/RaA03Cspf7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2021

What an utter embarrassment you are. You are not a "legal analyst." Any lawyer – even the bad ones – know the burden is on the government to prove guilt, and the defendant has no burden to prove innocence. YOU HACK. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 19, 2021

And the icing on the cake?

Scariest part of this is that she has "former DOJ" in her bio. How many people did you put in jail that don't belong there, Laura? https://t.co/zwtKxfxKpn — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 19, 2021

We shudder to think.