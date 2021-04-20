Yesterday, Derek Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson cited Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters’ inflammatory remarks regarding the trial. Fortunately for the public, PBS NewsHour journalist Yamiche Alcindor was there to help preserve the preferred media and Democratic narrative:

Eric Nelson is now using Rep Maxine Waters saying that protesters should get “more active” & “more confrontational” if Derek Chauvin isn’t convicted as a reason for a mistrial to be declared. He’s claiming she threatened violence. Fact check: Waters did not threaten violence. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 19, 2021

Wouldn’t you agree, Jen Psaki?

PBS' Yamiche Alcindor asks Psaki why "the White House isn't also coming to the defense of Rep. Waters given the fact that she is facing an onslaught of attacks… She was obviously not threatening violence." pic.twitter.com/AqC4L3tTqE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2021

Always helpful when the White House and journalists can sync up their stories.

Anyway, to those of us who don’t get paid to excuse Democrats like Maxine Waters, Democrats with an extensive, well documented history of making incendiary remarks, it’s pretty clear what Waters was doing.

That is not a fact check. https://t.co/D12TjBBJOL — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) April 19, 2021

Why won't any real journalists speak about this. It's embarrassing. https://t.co/GLd7uMNiVG — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 20, 2021

Yamiche Alcindor certainly knows what Maxine Waters was doing. That’s why she’s so willing to shamelessly spin on Waters’ behalf.

Apparently in 🤡🌍 saying “we've got to get more confrontational” about protests that have already been violent is not threatening violence but saying “protest peacefully” is. https://t.co/XvIdZM71sY — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 19, 2021

Fact check: She actually did, you pathetic hack. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 20, 2021

Wait. You’re pretending to be a journalist? That’s rich. — Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) April 20, 2021

This is not journalism. It is partisan activism. https://t.co/6vjUqxoxtS — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 20, 2021

She very explicitly used her platform as chair of one of the most powerful committees in Congress to call for a particular verdict in a criminal trial and for public pressure to ensure that verdict. If you need to have the problem with that explained, find a new profession. https://t.co/dTBPX5NpUU — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 20, 2021

