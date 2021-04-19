CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates‘ hot take on Derek Chauvin’s defense team strategy was pretty impressive:

But PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor’s own take is oven-mitt-worthy in its own right:

Stop the presses! Chauvin’s lawyer’s argument contradicts the prosecution’s?

 

Trending

What’s next? Dogs and cats living together?

Actually, we’d bet good money that dogs and cats will live together long before Yamiche Alcindor starts behaving like an actual journalist as opposed to a shameless hack.

Yamiche has a lot of problems, it would seem.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: defenseDerek ChauvinDerek Chauvin trialGeorge FloydprosecutionYamiche Alcindor