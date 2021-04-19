CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates‘ hot take on Derek Chauvin’s defense team strategy was pretty impressive:

Defense begins the closing by defining reasonable doubt, not with why #DerekChauvin is innocent. Think about that. #DerekChauvinTrial#GeorgeFloyd — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) April 19, 2021

But PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor’s own take is oven-mitt-worthy in its own right:

Chauvin's lawyer said it flies in the face of common sense to say Floyd's death was not caused at least in part by his underlying conditions or drug use. This argument is in direct contradiction to the prosecution's case which says believe your eyes, Chauvin's knee killed Floyd. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 19, 2021

Stop the presses! Chauvin’s lawyer’s argument contradicts the prosecution’s?

Wait. You're saying a defense lawyer argued for the defense and not for the prosecution? This is news, people. https://t.co/0kzZAriXqg — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 19, 2021

**Breaking** NPR journo breathlessly reports defense & prosecution positions are "in direct contradiction"..👇🏽 This has probably never happened before. (No wonder readers are flocking to Substack) https://t.co/JtNvgTRQQI — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 19, 2021

BREAKING: Defense lawyer offering alternate theory from the prosecution. This has never been tried before. https://t.co/ZTiBnG8mod — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 19, 2021

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: In closing arguments of criminal trial, defense states it disagrees with the prosecution. Stay tuned for additional developments. https://t.co/wz1inKFY3U — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 19, 2021

What’s next? Dogs and cats living together?

I have news about the kinds of arguments made every single day by criminal defense lawyers. https://t.co/wLrKCAbCiR — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 19, 2021

(Contradicting the prosecutor’s case is kind of the thing you’re supposed to do as a criminal defense attorney). https://t.co/TMCPxro3vI — Breathtaking Inanity (@breathtkinan) April 19, 2021

Actually, we’d bet good money that dogs and cats will live together long before Yamiche Alcindor starts behaving like an actual journalist as opposed to a shameless hack.

I'm so sorry you have a problem with someone's right to a fair trial. https://t.co/6d4haAOhz3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2021

Yamiche has a lot of problems, it would seem.

This is not a serious person: https://t.co/A5RnqcP5L8 — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) April 19, 2021