If media were trying to put hits out on Derek Chauvin trial jurors, what would they be doing differently?

We can’t help but ask ourselves that question.

Late last month, the New York Times set out to reveal what they’d been able to gather about the jurors:

The 12 jury members and two alternates in the Derek Chauvin trial remain anonymous, and their faces can't be shown on camera. Here's what we do know about them. https://t.co/JKamadWEQP — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2021

Yesterday, CBS News decided that it’s in the public’s interest to know where one of the jurors lives:

.@jamieyuccas reports on the makeup of the 14 jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial. At least one of them lives in Brooklyn Center, where Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police last week. https://t.co/QAcai1sXgl pic.twitter.com/CC3QNMjnDn — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 19, 2021

And now, because this is apparently some sort of deranged contest, the Minneapolis Star Tribune is posting detailed bios (including jobs and domestic situations, but not names because they have to draw the line somewhere) of the trial jurors:

Derek Chauvin's case is now with the jury for deliberations. Jurors 96 and 118 were dismissed as alternates. Here are bios for all of them: https://t.co/tYr79AR7tx — Abby Simons (@AJillSimons) April 19, 2021

Speaking of bios, according to her Twitter bio, the Star Tribune’s Abby Simons is the public safety editor.

The irony should not be lost on anyone.

You should include addresses for everyone they love. — Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) April 20, 2021

What is the news value here? These jurors already have extremely difficult jobs in the spotlight and will face serious threats/harassment depending on the outcome. https://t.co/LWCL3x9nyT — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 20, 2021

You’re going to get someone killed. https://t.co/N7qzzLNeaz — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) April 20, 2021

Collateral damage in the War for Justice. Right, Abby?

You just had to one-up CBS. You're terrible. https://t.co/4ipJGNJqsW — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 20, 2021

This is not journalism — Schültzie (@muffnbear) April 20, 2021

It’s straight-up dangerous. These jurors already had targets on their backs, and the Star Tribune is leading people right to the bullseyes.

You gonna do something about this, Twitter?

This is effing criminal. How the HELL does this get written let alone published. WTF???!!!! @jack @TwitterSupport — The Reasonable Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) April 20, 2021

The Star Tribune’s piece doesn’t just violate Twitter’s terms of service; it violates journalistic ethics. It violates basic human decency.