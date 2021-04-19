The verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial may be handed down this week. While we can’t yet be certain of the outcome, we feel quite confident in saying that juror anonymity really comes in handy in cases like this.

Apparently CBS News would care to disagree:

.@jamieyuccas reports on the makeup of the 14 jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial. At least one of them lives in Brooklyn Center, where Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police last week. https://t.co/QAcai1sXgl pic.twitter.com/CC3QNMjnDn — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 19, 2021

And this is news because … nope, sorry. We can’t see any reason for CBS News and Jamie Yuccas to include this in their coverage of the trial.

WTAF? — Tom Dowker (@DowkerTom) April 19, 2021

just casually doxxing jurors over here? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 19, 2021

Oh, but haven’t you heard? It’s “public record”:

Why does the media know this ? Media who gets those juries revealed should be jailed More proof these things are rigged to give absolute power to Those who kill — NeanderthalLoveHisMask (@bidenWinning) April 19, 2021

It’s public record. — Jamie Yuccas (@jamieyuccas) April 19, 2021

And Jamie wants as much of the public to know as possible.

We all know what you're doing, media. Stop trying to intimidate the jurors into making the "correct" verdict by implicitly threatening them. — Paul Mauser (@PaulMauser1898) April 19, 2021

What CBS News is doing is telling all future jurors that they will be stalked. Not a good look. https://t.co/6bjyzS84jh — RBe (@RBPundit) April 19, 2021

It’s actually a terrible look.

If you ever asked yourselves why juries are sequestered, the low key insinuation that a reporter might knock on your door if a verdict is unpopular is definitely one reason. https://t.co/ANXYFbnHv8 — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) April 19, 2021

Are you trying to get someone killed? — Tyler (@tatatatyler) April 19, 2021

How many do you think you'll be able to dox before you get one of them killed? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 19, 2021

Stay tuned to CBS News to find out!

This is highly irresponsible — Chris (@ChrisMears00) April 19, 2021

This is shameful — Col Douglas Mortimer (@smallbrownring) April 19, 2021

This is dangerous. — i cant even with you (@3boysOhBoy) April 19, 2021

This is completely unnecessary and dangerous, and you know that. pic.twitter.com/eqwbvPXs8J — Sherry (@CFKSherry) April 19, 2021

She knows it; she just doesn’t care.

If the jury finds Chauvin innocent, they’ll be doxxed before the fires are put out in Minneapolis. You have to figure that fact isn’t lost on any of them. https://t.co/amdhBakZEz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 19, 2021

It’s not.

