The verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial may be handed down this week. While we can’t yet be certain of the outcome, we feel quite confident in saying that juror anonymity really comes in handy in cases like this.

Apparently CBS News would care to disagree:

And this is news because … nope, sorry. We can’t see any reason for CBS News and Jamie Yuccas to include this in their coverage of the trial.

Oh, but haven’t you heard? It’s “public record”:

And Jamie wants as much of the public to know as possible.

It’s actually a terrible look.

 

Stay tuned to CBS News to find out!

She knows it; she just doesn’t care.

It’s not.

