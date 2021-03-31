Will Derek Chauvin be convicted of murdering George Floyd? That’s up to the trial jurors.

But maybe the New York Times can help nudge them in the right direction, or at least help others nudge them in the right direction:

The 12 jury members and two alternates in the Derek Chauvin trial remain anonymous, and their faces can't be shown on camera. Here's what we do know about them. https://t.co/JKamadWEQP — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2021

The New York Times digs into the various jurors as deeply as one can dig into people whose faces you can’t see and whose names you don’t know:

And yet they remain invisible, unseen by all but the very few people allowed into the courtroom. Because of the many threats against people involved in the case and the potential for outside pressure, the 12 jury members and two alternates remain anonymous and their faces cannot be shown on camera. During opening arguments on Monday, many of the jurors took notes, according to representatives of the news media who were allowed in the courtroom. During one replay of the video, a juror held her forehead, rubbing her face and eyes. All of the jury members are wearing face coverings because of coronavirus protocols, so parsing their reactions is even more difficult.

Thank goodness for small favors. What the hell, New York Times?

"Here's what we know about them" ("Now Internet, go do your thing & figure out who they are so we can intimidate them into the right verdict)". https://t.co/fdSuk25cA7 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 31, 2021

uh, do you suppose they may have been granted anonymity for a reason? https://t.co/Rl9ISQbxqQ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 31, 2021

out: protecting jurors’ anonymity in a highly-charged, delicate court case. in: protecting Miles Taylor’s anonymity so he can write a stupid “I'm the Resistance Inside the White House” op-ed for the New York Times — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 31, 2021

looks like @nytimes is experimenting to see if an entire news outlet can be charged with jury intimidation — Ames Aldrich (@NeoPenthesilea) March 31, 2021

NYT: "whaaa, mean people are tweeting at our poor widdle journalists! This is targeted harassment!!!" Also NYT: "Here is everything we can pin down on anonymous jurors. Gee, we hope their identities don't get leaked and bad things happen." — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) March 31, 2021

“Nice life you’ve got here. Hope you vote the right way in this trial; it’d be a shame if someone had the ability to find and leak enough details about your personal life for you to be publicly identified.” — License to Will (@wharrison51) March 31, 2021

Y'all need to stop now. These are just regular folk that have been asked to do an extraordinary job. They be NONE of yours or our business unless you're trying to get these jurors killed just because "news"…. — BetterNetter (@BetterNetter) March 31, 2021

This is gross, just stop. — Baghdad Bruce (@RVA_Rock) March 31, 2021

Just stop — Richard Royster (@richardroyster) March 31, 2021

Sinking to new lows here. — Karen (@mmannie123) March 31, 2021

There appears to be no bottom in the media barrel.

Trump wasn’t wrong about that “enemy of the people” thing. https://t.co/J3l7RxAcV6 — The H2 (@TheH2) March 31, 2021

In fact, the New York Times seems determined to prove him right.