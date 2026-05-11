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Bill Melugin Schools Democrats: No, Biden Did Fly in Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants via CHNV Program

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

Once again, the Democrats are lying about what Biden did while in office. Also, once again, Bill Melugin is right there to correct them.

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That thing people saw happening was absolutely not happening, you see. 

Oh, so people were being flown in 'temporarily' but the American government didn't pay for it so that means the American government wasn't allowing it. *Eyeroll.*

So, one of these people Biden absolutely did not allow in the country (because the government didn't pay for the ticket) raped a young girl. 

Wrong! 

Even if these people paid their own way to America, the American government still permitted them to come across the border 'temporarily' so Biden is responsible for their presence here. 

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Oh, if a Democrat is to win in 2028, they will start right back up!

That's a great question! Maybe the American government wasn't paying for these flights directly, but were they giving money to NGOs who paid for the flights? This is how they launder taxpayer money.

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Aaron is a liar. He'll never tell the truth.

Well said. So many terrible things were done in the name of 'diversity' and now the American public has lost complete trust in immigration. 

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2028 ELECTIONS DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN USAID

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