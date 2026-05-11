Bill Melugin Schools Democrats: No, Biden Did Fly in Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants via CHNV Program

Once again, the Democrats are lying about what Biden did while in office. Also, once again, Bill Melugin is right there to correct them.

I still see people claiming that Biden flew migrants into the United States. That did NOT happen. No such program existed.



The closest thing was the parole programs which allowed some Ukrainians, Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to come here legally for two years. https://t.co/tTC5tEQFll — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 11, 2026

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That thing people saw happening was absolutely not happening, you see.

President Biden created the CHNV migrant flights mass parole program which allowed 30,000 migrants to fly into the U.S. every month (not on taxpayer dime) for 2 year humanitarian parole grants, totaling over 500,000 migrants. But they never left, and the DHS Inspector General… https://t.co/vrv0VzF4Dz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 11, 2026

Oh, so people were being flown in 'temporarily' but the American government didn't pay for it so that means the American government wasn't allowing it. *Eyeroll.*

"But he ended up in a migrant hotel outside of Boston [Rockland] where he was convicted of raping a young girl in the hotel." And Cory Alvarez was living in a hotel room reserved for families with a woman not his wife and a small child not his own. https://t.co/bm62a3xJSt — JohnFGately (@johnfgately) May 11, 2026

So, one of these people Biden absolutely did not allow in the country (because the government didn't pay for the ticket) raped a young girl.

Wrong!

Even if these people paid their own way to America, the American government still permitted them to come across the border 'temporarily' so Biden is responsible for their presence here.

The reason certain open borders advocates try to whitewash the Biden immigration policies is because they want a future Dem to do the same things again. — Jared (@Jar3d__) May 11, 2026

Oh, if a Democrat is to win in 2028, they will start right back up!

Are you sure these flights were not on the taxpayers' dime? It was my understanding NGOs paid for some, if not most, of these flights with USAID funds provided by Samantha Power's Central and South America program. — D. Bruce Crawford (@BruceD48698) May 11, 2026

That's a great question! Maybe the American government wasn't paying for these flights directly, but were they giving money to NGOs who paid for the flights? This is how they launder taxpayer money.

Who is surprised by this!! We knew all along and they didn’t care and they still don’t. They will always choose an illegal over any citizen. It baffles me how they can continue this. What has happened to everyday Americans that won’t stand up for this country and its people!! — Patty Sullivan 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@firefly3651) May 11, 2026

@ReichlinMelnick just got educated… but, doubtful he’ll own up to bro v incorrect. How do I know this? He can’t afford a blue verified Check mark… and only 55 people have acknowledged his tweet https://t.co/M3Zsy0gy0h — LetitiaGreen MBA MEd (@VaActiveAngels) May 11, 2026

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Aaron is a liar. He'll never tell the truth.

Immigration without proper accountability eventually destroys public trust in immigration itself.



A system without tracking, vetting, and enforcement is not compassion, it’s negligence. — Adeniyi Adegoke ⚡️ (@adeniyi_goke) May 11, 2026

Well said. So many terrible things were done in the name of 'diversity' and now the American public has lost complete trust in immigration.

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