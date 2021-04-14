Actress Jameela Jamil is best known around these parts for talking about how wonderful and empowering abortion is. But she’s also an outspoken advocate for trans rights.

Unfortunately, in Jameela’s case, supporting trans rights means being very, very wrong:

Puberty blockers are not permanent. Loads of girls at my school were on them for very early heavy periods. This was in the 90s. I don’t remember hearing the outcry about how dangerous and evil they were then. Ah… But that’s because they were for cis kids so it was fine eh? 😶 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 13, 2021

Jameela Jamil’s not a doctor, and hopefully she’ll never play one on TV. Because we’d hate to think that any gullible viewers might actually think she has the knowledge to make such mind-numbingly false medical statements as the one she made above.

If anything, it's safer now because there's now another 30 years of knowledge about them. — La La (@qwertyLGBT) April 13, 2021

They’re so much safer now. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 13, 2021

Well, let’s just give them to all the kids then! Because what’s safer than messing with hormones and sexual development and growth in otherwise healthy children?

Good Lord.

I thought precocious puberty was rare.. But since loads of girls at Jameela's school were taking puberty blockers, it must mean all the rare cases somehow happened in one spot and around Jameela and everyone told her!!! Wowwwwweee! pic.twitter.com/nHStEGfWYC — Crossbow (@Liquorags) April 14, 2021

How many is loads? Seems a bit strange that "loads" of kids were going through precocious puberty at the same school. — Nellie Munro (@munro_nell) April 14, 2021

I had debilitatingly heavy periods as a teen. Like put in 2 super tampons & gush through an hour later. Eventually I went on Depo Provera, but never was a puberty blocker discussed. FYI, I’m grateful for the 4 yrs of Depo but have side effects of to this day. Hormones aren’t toys — Alice Gremaldi (@Ladygrem) April 14, 2021

The only person in my school (I was told) who was offered something like puberty blockers was a brilliant gymnast and they suggested she use them to stay petite. She said no. Otherwise girls were put on the pill for heavy periods NOT this. — LordV (@SarahVaci) April 14, 2021

This is just utterly false and dangerous. Early puberty is rare, and you don’t give puberty blockers to girls with heavy periods. My friends kid had them for hitting puberty at 8 which was down to a very rare chromosomal disorder. — Freya P (@DSexism) April 14, 2021

Periods are only considered "early" if they start before the age of 8. This is vary rare, and often resolved by treating underlying causes (tumours etc.). Where no such cause, medical treatment to stop them is sometimes used on a short-term basis, until the child is 8+. — Laura Silvertongue (@lauz0908) April 14, 2021

The idea that you knew multiple children at primary school whose periods were early enough, without explicable cause, to justify medical treatment, and that those children discussed it with you, is absolute bullshit. — Laura Silvertongue (@lauz0908) April 14, 2021

Can someone fact check this? Until then I refuse to believe that half the girls in her school were given puberty blockers just because they had heavy periods. — kira Salmon (@sillybilly700) April 14, 2021

Good. Don’t believe it. Because it’s garbage.

This is remarkably irresponsible misinformation. https://t.co/pilEJl5RUq — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 14, 2021

That’s maybe the nicest thing we can say about it.

I am embarrassed for you. Your ignorance is both breathtaking and dangerous!!! — The-Fat:Controller 🏁🛡😀 (@itsjillgardner) April 14, 2021

***

Related:

Proud pro-abort feminist actress Jameela Jamil explains that when she tries to erase women, she’s ackshually just being ‘inclusive’