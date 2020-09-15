If you’re a Twitchy reader, you probably know “Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil best for loving abortion. Like, really loving it.

But it’s not really fair of us to focus on her pro-abortion advocacy. After all, she’s also an advocate for pregnant people.

And if you don’t like that, well, you need to get a grip:

Yeah, get a grip, haters. She’s just trying to be inclusive!

Not sure what Jameela’s adding to the conversation other than woke stupidity.

There’s not much to get, really. Jameela Jamil is just full of crap

That’s because it’s not.

***

