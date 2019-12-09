Recently, outspoken pro-abort actress Jameela Jamil reminded everyone just how passionately she remains committed to the pro-abort cause by telling her critics to “suck on” the fact that her life is more important “than an unborn fetus’ one.”

Well, just in case that wasn’t enough for the haters to suck on, check out how awesome her life is because of her abortion:

And it’s all thanks to her taking full advantage of the opportunity to murder her unborn child. If only every woman would kill their unborn children, they’d all be as blessed as she is.

So it’s not just female empowerment, but “brown girl” empowerment, too. How special! Just sucks for all the unborn brown girls who are disproportionally aborted before they have a chance to grow up and abort their own unborn brown girls. But oh well.

