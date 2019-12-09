Recently, outspoken pro-abort actress Jameela Jamil reminded everyone just how passionately she remains committed to the pro-abort cause by telling her critics to “suck on” the fact that her life is more important “than an unborn fetus’ one.”

Well, just in case that wasn’t enough for the haters to suck on, check out how awesome her life is because of her abortion:

Receiving THOUSANDS of messages about how I made a mistake having an abortion 7 years ago and how I must be a miserable person… I am in fact a happy, thriving multi millionaire, madly in love, with free time, good sleep and a wonderful career and life. But thanks for checking💋 pic.twitter.com/F0QqQVv1tQ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 6, 2019

And it’s all thanks to her taking full advantage of the opportunity to murder her unborn child. If only every woman would kill their unborn children, they’d all be as blessed as she is.

Didn’t expect to receive so much love for ⬆️ tweet. And anyone who feels uncomfortable with the fact that I shouted out what my abortion allowed me personally to go on to achieve…I believe it’s important for brown girls to see brown girls win big and be unashamedly proud❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 7, 2019

So it’s not just female empowerment, but “brown girl” empowerment, too. How special! Just sucks for all the unborn brown girls who are disproportionally aborted before they have a chance to grow up and abort their own unborn brown girls. But oh well.

Somebody else would have wanted and loved your baby and you could have still had all of those things you value more than your child’s life. https://t.co/xGD3DOHSJ2 — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) December 9, 2019

I had my eldest daughter at 17 and she was a beautiful blessing. I still went to college, still had a great career-I just had to work harder. I can’t imagine having sacrificed her opportunity to exist because I didn’t think about what I could stand to gain-not lose. — carley (@carley67380893) December 9, 2019

In other words… "…killing my baby allowed me to become a millionaire." Priorities. — Ike Evans (@snuffybodacious) December 8, 2019

Isn't it fundamentally insulting to women to suggest that we can't do both – be mothers with babies AND have thriving careers & lives? Terrible message to send to women to insinuate we aren't capable of juggling it all. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 9, 2019

Having babies and leading a fulfilling, successful life aren’t mutually exclusive. Yours is a terribly low view of women’s capabilities. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 8, 2019

Also, this line of reasoning could be used to justify anything. “I stole a million dollars from the bank, and you guys said it was a mistake, but now I’m a millionaire and my life is great, so there!” — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 8, 2019

"I'm a sociopath with money" — Dan in NJ (@bjjsanjuro) December 8, 2019