“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil hasn’t been terribly shy when it comes to her thoughts on abortion. Basically, Jamil says, abortion is not only necessary for female empowerment, but also for the betterment of society.

Earlier this year, Jamil argued that the abortion she’d had when she was younger was the best decision she’d ever made, because it had not only spared her from emotional, psychological, and financial hardships, but it had also kept a child out of foster care:

I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 13, 2019

Recently, Jamil was interviewed with feminist icon and hardcore pro-abort Gloria Steinem by Harper’s Bazaar, where she reiterated her support for abortion:

Gloria Steinem and Jameela Jamil: There’s ‘No Democracy’ without Abortion https://t.co/nZQz9X2ObA — Townhall Columnists (@TownhallColumns) December 1, 2019

Jamil stressed that abortion should be available, and not just for emergencies. “People have abortions, sometimes a woman just wants her liberty, and we have to normalize that it’s okay just to make that choice for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life that doesn’t even exist yet.” … For her part, Jamil made no acknowledgment of the pro-life position. Steinem agreed with her about the importance of abortion and added that her eyes were opened to the need for a women’s movement when she attended a “speak-out about abortion” event. “It took me a while to understand that the first step in every authoritarian regime is controlling reproduction, and that means controlling us,” Steinem said. “Unless we—men and women—have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.”

And if you have a problem with that, Jamil has a problem with you. A big one:

Wow, the ultimate in selfishness. — BlessedGrandma (@PatrioticMeema) December 3, 2019

"I can kill this person because I'm more important" is literally the logic of a psychopath https://t.co/kSd4Cip1wI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 4, 2019

So you’re admitting that you think an unborn fetus is a life, you just don’t mind killing it for personal benefit. https://t.co/0mHSqpmdXt — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) December 4, 2019

Gosh, this trope is tired. For the millionth time- who gives charity? Who adopts? Who takes in foster children? Who provides help and aid and clothes and refuge for moms in crisis? I’ll give you a hint: it ain’t the pro choice side. https://t.co/a0Z8FiyN4T — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 4, 2019

1) What the hell are YOU doing for starving people? 2) Many pro-lifers do indeed adopt and give to charity. 3) What does any of this have to do with the human rights of the unborn? 4) Am I allowed to oppose murdering the homeless even if I don't volunteer at a soup kitchen? https://t.co/T8G2IH49wD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 4, 2019

5) Do you have any evidence of any kind to support your assertion that pro-lifers "don't give a f*ck" about homeless babies? 6) If youve thought so little about this issue that this tired nonsense is the best you can do, have you considered that perhaps you should sit this out? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 4, 2019

This argument isn’t just absurdly incorrect, it’s also bizarrely classist. There are too many poor people so we shall cull the herd! https://t.co/YCtb6b182S — Emily Zanotti’s Great & Unmatched Wisdom (@emzanotti) December 4, 2019

At least Margaret Sanger was honest about how she thought the only good poor child was a dead one. These ghouls pretend they’re “compassionate.” https://t.co/DcJVFJM6rq — Emily Zanotti’s Great & Unmatched Wisdom (@emzanotti) December 4, 2019

