“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil hasn’t been terribly shy when it comes to her thoughts on abortion. Basically, Jamil says, abortion is not only necessary for female empowerment, but also for the betterment of society.

Earlier this year, Jamil argued that the abortion she’d had when she was younger was the best decision she’d ever made, because it had not only spared her from emotional, psychological, and financial hardships, but it had also kept a child out of foster care:

Recently, Jamil was interviewed with feminist icon and hardcore pro-abort Gloria Steinem by Harper’s Bazaar, where she reiterated her support for abortion:

Jamil stressed that abortion should be available, and not just for emergencies.

“People have abortions, sometimes a woman just wants her liberty, and we have to normalize that it’s okay just to make that choice for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life that doesn’t even exist yet.”

For her part, Jamil made no acknowledgment of the pro-life position. Steinem agreed with her about the importance of abortion and added that her eyes were opened to the need for a women’s movement when she attended a “speak-out about abortion” event.

“It took me a while to understand that the first step in every authoritarian regime is controlling reproduction, and that means controlling us,” Steinem said. “Unless we—men and women—have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.”

And if you have a problem with that, Jamil has a problem with you. A big one:

Wow, Jameela. Tell us how you really feel.

At least it’s all in the open now.

