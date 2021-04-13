In these confusing times, it’s comforting to know that we have the steady leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci to keep us informed of The Science™.

He spoke today about the FDA and CDC’s call to pull the Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccine because six people out of millions experienced blood clotting after being vaccinated:

Ackshually, it’s a very strong argument that the FDA and CDC don’t know what the hell they’re doing.

Trending

Well that clears everything up, Doc.

Inquiring minds are literally dying to know.

If the public health depends on people like Anthony Fauci calling the shots (no pun intended), then the prognosis isn’t looking too great right now.

Anthony Fauci’s way past his expiration date.

Editor’s note: Tweets were removed from this post for use in a subsequent post. This post has also been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Update:

***

Related:

‘This is going to get people killed’: Nate Silver RIPS ‘public health bureaucrats’ over the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony FauciCDCCOVIDCOVID19FDAJohnson & Johnsonmessagingvaccine