In these confusing times, it’s comforting to know that we have the steady leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci to keep us informed of The Science™.

He spoke today about the FDA and CDC’s call to pull the Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccine because six people out of millions experienced blood clotting after being vaccinated:

“We are totally aware that this is a very rare event. We want to get this worked out as quickly as we possibly can and that’s why you see the word ‘pause,’” Dr. Fauci says following the decision to pause vaccinations using J&J's single-dose shot https://t.co/TlBHFj0hrq pic.twitter.com/V7CaBuljVj — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 13, 2021

Dr. Fauci explains what the FDA and CDC will be investigating about the J&J vaccine during the pause and calls this episode ‘an unusual occurrence’ pic.twitter.com/w1eyaAnfsZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 13, 2021

Full Fauci quote on whether J&J vaccine will return to market: "I wouldn't want to speculate as to what would happen often when you see things like this, that you pause and come back. Whether or not that happens now I can't guarantee it…" Adds decision will be "days to weeks" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 13, 2021

Fauci on the J&J pause: “I think it’s a very strong argument for safety actually.” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 13, 2021

"The fact that a pause was done is a testament to how seriously we take safety," Dr. Fauci days of the J&J coronavirus vaccine as regulators review a handful of rare blood clot cases. "It's a very strong argument for safety, actually." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) April 13, 2021

Ackshually, it’s a very strong argument that the FDA and CDC don’t know what the hell they’re doing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on halt of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine: For people who have already had the vaccine it "really doesn't mean anything. You’re OK.”pic.twitter.com/2XqlWxBUrG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 13, 2021

Well that clears everything up, Doc.

I mean either it means something or there’s no reason for the halt — Lauren Joffe (@thespinzone) April 13, 2021

Inquiring minds are literally dying to know.

Fauci just lost me, permanently. @CDCgov @US_FDA decision-making & messaging are abysmal, profoundly damaging. JNJ & AZ vaccines have already saved millions of lives. Don't stop process because you're concerned about poss side effects for 1 out of every 1 million patients. https://t.co/51L2JGpQle — Euan Rellie (@euanrellie) April 13, 2021

If the public health depends on people like Anthony Fauci calling the shots (no pun intended), then the prognosis isn’t looking too great right now.

I'm only following this is on twitter, but seems like Fauci in five minutes went from saying J&J pause will be just a few days to saying it might never be lifted. pic.twitter.com/IwzahRDd6F — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 13, 2021

THEY

ARE

INCAPABLE

OF

COHERENT

MESSAGING

UGHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/99ArqLch6K — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 13, 2021

Oh, for the love of $#@**@!*!)(#(*$#*@*@* GOD.https://t.co/Y6qOJFWzqI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 13, 2021

I…just can't. This is basically as bad as the last couple years. The right hand doesn't have a clue what the left hand is doing. pic.twitter.com/s6VlaYTJUV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 13, 2021

Ok Fauci is officially a clown show. I gave the guy A TON of leeway and benefit of the doubt because I didn't think some of the earliest criticisms were more than partisan prejudice, but he has proven his harshest critics to be understated in their disapproval of him — Alex Oakley (@AOakley19) April 13, 2021

Anthony Fauci’s way past his expiration date.

His 15 minutes of camera time is up. https://t.co/SnRIH7X7ge — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 13, 2021

seriously, get him away from cameras. https://t.co/22rCNlEHXZ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 13, 2021

Get him off TV. Honestly. https://t.co/iBj0iAsctq — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) April 13, 2021

