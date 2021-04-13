With this morning’s news that the CDC and FDA ordered a pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, it’s becoming clear that it “creates a scramble for governors already dealing with vaccine hesitancy”:

And, “There’s nothing we can do to restore confidence. No ad that is going to work on something like this”:

Stats expert Nate Silver called the whole thing “a disaster,” adding “this is going to get people killed”:

Maybe it’s time to stop listening so much to “public health bureaucrats”?

More from Silver:

