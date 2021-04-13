The New York Times is reporting this morning that the “FDA & CDC to call for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six recipients in the US developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination”:

According to the report, “six women developed rare blood clots” after receiving the vaccination:

Around 7 million doses of the vaccine have already been given. So, is this the right move?

Or just a “massive mistake”?

There has to be more to this, right? A decision like this has long-term ramifications as people will now likely always question this vaccine’s safety despite what the FDA and CDC say:

This really is bad news for states like Michigan, for example:

We’ll keep you posted.

UPDATE

From the FDA:

UPDATE 2

Response from Johnson & Johnson:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

***

