Earlier this week, NBC News digital reporter Ben Kesslen solicited answers to a very serious question about how awesome it would be if Joe Biden canceled $50,000 of everyone’s student debt:

Among the many people who gave Kesslen an answer he didn’t actually want was Dana Loesch, who, like many others, pointed out that student debt cancellation wouldn’t actually fix anything but would instead screw over a whole lot of people:

Seems like a fair complaint, right? Well, this tweeter didn’t think so and concluded that only someone with “elite privilege” could feel the way Loesch does:

OK, now it’s Loesch’s turn to talk:

In fact, one even say the troll got schooled. And Loesch did it for free!

