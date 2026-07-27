Talarico Discovers He Needs Black Voters After Defeating a Black Woman — Now Plans $25M Outreach

James Talarico admits he has a problem with Black voters in Texas and he can't win without them. Well, duh.

James Talarico forced admit he has a black voter problem and is now planning on spending $25m in black outreach. pic.twitter.com/2O27xEEZ1D — Luke Macias (@lukemaciastx) July 27, 2026

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Talarico is just now figuring this out?

Guy who talks about white privilege and his whiteness and the need for black lives could have stepped aside and supported a black woman for Senate.



Chooses not to. Now he is surprised. https://t.co/5vrbHaBWdV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2026

If he believes all of his own rhetoric, he should have dropped out and allowed Jasmine Crockett, a Black Woman, to have the nomination.

He literally unseated a black woman and is now like going full Malibu's Most Wanted. Progressive White Savior complex on full display. Amazing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2026

He used his White Privilege card to take away Crockett's access to the Senate. Monster.

Just in case you’re not a history buff…



White democrats have a long history of buying black people. https://t.co/UjjqYjAVIu — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) July 27, 2026

What is that line Leftists love to say now ... 'History rhymes'.

Why doesn’t he drop out and pledge the $25 million instead to reparations? https://t.co/RdsR2es5TG — Real Texas Radio Podcast (@RTR_bronin) July 27, 2026

This seems like a fair idea.

Boy Talafrico surrounded by his black supporters. https://t.co/jYd5MmQIMH — JWF (@JammieWF) July 27, 2026

Self-reflection is not his strong suit, apparently.

But…but…he has been saying all of the proper white guilt catchphrases!

Maybe the party pushing him, instead of the POC congresswoman has something to do with this condition…??? https://t.co/rhU65fGqW6 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 27, 2026

It's almost like Democrats are massive hypocrites.

I'm really glad his black voting contingent is there to back him up! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 27, 2026

I'm shocked the guy that said God was non binary is having trouble attracting black people that are mostly God fearing people — Shawn🇺🇸 (@big_killa_) July 27, 2026

Who could have predicted this?

He could always try hot sauce in his jacket pocket like Hilary, no? — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) July 27, 2026

It can't hurt.

Maybe Dems should've gone with Jasmine, lol.

This sounds expensive. Maybe the DNC can give him some...no. They're writing bad checks, already.

Can't help you, Jimmy.😆 — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) July 27, 2026

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Yeah, the DNC is pretty broke.

I don’t know one black man in Dallas that would vote for this leftist knob. I’m sure there are some feminine blacks who will. But the black men I know think this guy is a clown — The Sky is (not) Falling (@SlickFrog83) July 27, 2026

And they are very right.

Black Americans will save the democratic party once again by not voting for DSA and this weirdo — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) July 27, 2026

Grab the popcorn.

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