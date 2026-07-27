Fauci's Diary Provides Many More Reasons to Distrust and Despise the Media (Here...
'Don’t Bill Us Until After the Mid-Terms': DNC’s Desperate Cash-Masking Gambit
TWOCH Full VOD Episode 07252026
YIKES! It Sure Looks Like the DNC's Doing Their Part to 'Get the...
Exposed: Fauci Dined at Jake Tapper’s Home During the Lockdowns He Pushed on...
What First Amendment? Shiloh Hendrix Judge Omitted a Pretty Key Detail in Her...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
A ‘Wish’ Squalled Wanda: ‘Journalists’ Mad at Trump Were ‘Syked’ Over WHCD Rush...
VIP
Democrats Push Haley Stevens As the ‘Authentic Voice of the People’ but No...
Fellow Americans: Trump Doubles Down on Comparing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Trans Icon...
NBA Player Kuzma Reminds Everyone That Just Because Mamdani Has a Mic Doesn’t...
VIP
Mamdani Should Step Aside: Let 9/11 Families Grieve in Peace on the 25th...
Mamdani’s Wife’s Bestie Just Dropped Peak Nazi Fanfic: 'Zios' Caused WWI Defeat and...
Repeat the Line: Katie Hobbs' X Account Has a Joe Biden Moment on...

Talarico Discovers He Needs Black Voters After Defeating a Black Woman — Now Plans $25M Outreach

justmindy
justmindy | 10:12 AM on July 27, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

James Talarico admits he has a problem with Black voters in Texas and he can't win without them. Well, duh.

Advertisement

Talarico is just now figuring this out?

If he believes all of his own rhetoric, he should have dropped out and allowed Jasmine Crockett, a Black Woman, to have the nomination. 

He used his White Privilege card to take away Crockett's access to the Senate. Monster.

What is that line Leftists love to say now ... 'History rhymes'. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This seems like a fair idea.

Self-reflection is not his strong suit, apparently.

It's almost like Democrats are massive hypocrites. 

Who could have predicted this?

It can't hurt.

Advertisement

Yeah, the DNC is pretty broke.

And they are very right. 

Grab the popcorn. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What First Amendment? Shiloh Hendrix Judge Omitted a Pretty Key Detail in Her Jury Instructions
Grateful Calvin
Fauci's Diary Provides Many More Reasons to Distrust and Despise the Media (Here Are Just a Few)
Doug P.
'Don’t Bill Us Until After the Mid-Terms': DNC’s Desperate Cash-Masking Gambit
justmindy
Exposed: Fauci Dined at Jake Tapper’s Home During the Lockdowns He Pushed on the Rest of America
justmindy
YIKES! It Sure Looks Like the DNC's Doing Their Part to 'Get the Money Out of Politics'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement