In case you missed it, Joe Biden’s reportedly pretty seriously considering canceling $50,000 per person in student loan debt:

We’re guessing that’s another Big, Bold Biden Plan that will pay for itself.

NBC News digital reporter Ben Kesslen certainly seems excited about it. And he’s been looking for others out there who are excited about it:

Anyone interested? Anyone?

We can’t wait to read it!

So many people have thoughts to share with Ben!

Yeah, no. Sorry, Ben doesn’t want to hear about that.

Because that’s not the kind of answer he’s actually looking for.

