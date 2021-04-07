In case you missed it, Joe Biden’s reportedly pretty seriously considering canceling $50,000 per person in student loan debt:

President Biden has asked Education Sec. Cardona to prepare a memo on the president's legal authority to cancel student debt, White House chief of staff Ron Klain says. https://t.co/D0aaDgUulU — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2021

Biden is actively considering cancelling $50,000 of student loan debt https://t.co/B7ovhhYTmC pic.twitter.com/2joxExqqbI — Forbes (@Forbes) April 3, 2021

Biden still considering cancellation of as much as $50,000 per person in student debt https://t.co/FsXj2bKnLq pic.twitter.com/mEBgaXSxqI — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2021

We’re guessing that’s another Big, Bold Biden Plan that will pay for itself.

NBC News digital reporter Ben Kesslen certainly seems excited about it. And he’s been looking for others out there who are excited about it:

Hi! I'm working on a story for NBC News about how 50k of student loan forgiveness could change people's lives. If it would affect you and you'd like to talk, please DM me or email me at [email protected] Many thanks! — Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) April 6, 2021

Anyone interested? Anyone?

Incredible levels of journalisming https://t.co/Ke2O9dQnGL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 7, 2021

Hi, can somebody please help me complete my biased story? https://t.co/FUjompWMhL — Dan-Yul-Son (@smats88) April 7, 2021

We can’t wait to read it!

I’m all good for now everyone! Thanks for your responses. I will get to as many as I can. — Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) April 6, 2021

So many people have thoughts to share with Ben!

Hi Ben, I put 3 kids through college while driving my VW Jetta to well over 200,000 miles and rarely eating out so they could start their lives debt free……will I get $150K from the government? — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) April 6, 2021

I have a Condo I need paid off. Can you give $50,000 for that. Since I paid back my student loans before I moved forward in life. https://t.co/O3bf5HYom9 — SandyYVR (@YvrSandy) April 7, 2021

My wife and I paid ours off long ago. Do we get a rebate? https://t.co/stearcaSLM — Ernie Evans (@TypicalGuy101) April 6, 2021

Maybe interview my niece who busted her butt to PAY OFF HER STUDENT LOANS asap! Will she get $50,000 she paid back for BEING RESPONSIBLE??! This is a HUGE F – U to all the people who paid off their loans https://t.co/jMaD84sRiC — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) April 6, 2021

It would change my life by making me pay for the bad decisions other adults made after I sacrificed and made smart ones to avoid debt. https://t.co/YFC685nuwm — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 6, 2021

It would change my life because I would end up paying for other kids' loans at the expense of MY kids' educational plans. — Taxpayer1234 Neanderthal (@Taxpayers1234) April 6, 2021

I'm happy to talk about how the inevitable tax hikes to pay for this will affect my family's finances.https://t.co/rOquuQKtkU — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) April 7, 2021

It will affect every tax paying American citizen. Those loans don’t magically go away. The banks want their money. We tax payers will be paying more. https://t.co/fPKTD1yAey — Bryan (@bryanhrpsgt12) April 6, 2021

It would also change the lives of people who’ve worked hard to pay off their loans, making them forever resentful of political operatives like you. https://t.co/U3Icow5wpk — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 7, 2021

Yeah, no. Sorry, Ben doesn’t want to hear about that.

Because that’s not the kind of answer he’s actually looking for.

You can always tell good reporting when the outcome is determined before the story is written. https://t.co/0m7SPeuUgG — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 6, 2021

Starting with your conclusion and working backwards is not journalism. https://t.co/YCtUTYyHjT — Max Lemon (@MaximumLemonade) April 6, 2021

This isn’t journalism. This is literally just soliciting support for Democratic policies. https://t.co/XBLbgiAmyJ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 6, 2021

This doesn’t sound like journalism. Sounds more like advocating for a desired policy outcome. https://t.co/IARtaFsDRp — BooToYou! (@boodad12) April 7, 2021

NBC News is now just writing Democrat press releases https://t.co/ddYrBikghF — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) April 7, 2021