“60 Minutes” very deliberately assassinated the character of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in their recent piece on his handling of the COVID19 pandemic in his state.

But according to Axios, that’s not the story.

No, the real story, the real scandal, is Ron DeSantis’ reaction to being defamed:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally with his eyes on the White House, is dialing up a dispute with "60 Minutes" — seizing on a chance to ingratiate himself with the GOP base by bashing the media. https://t.co/8uEs7qKflb — Axios (@axios) April 6, 2021

What even is this?

Um, DeSantis’ answer was edited deceptively. A CBS News spokesman told Axios that it was edited for “clarity,” but the only thing their report clarified is that CBS News and “60 Minutes” are not to be trusted.

And nor, as it turns out, is Axios.

Axios is accusing Ron Desantis of creating a time machine to travel back in time to incept the idea of a hit piece in 60 Minutes Journos brains then travel to the present and pounce on the fake news to make republicans like him https://t.co/0Y9LtbGY4n — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 6, 2021

Ron desantis must apologize for his use of time travel — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 6, 2021

Smug is joking, but only kind of. Axios is essentially suggesting that Ron DeSantis wanted to be smeared by a national news program.

This is one hell of a skewed headline. — Jace Stevens (@TheJaceStevens) April 6, 2021

Seriously, what the hell?

‘Republicans Pounce’ isn’t the story. 60 Minutes REALLY did screw this up, and they should fix it. — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) April 6, 2021

Axios should be holding “60 Minutes'” feet to the fire. Instead, they’re treating DeSantis like he’s the bad guy in this scenario.

This is disappointing by Axios. I was hoping they’d be a more honest MSM source. Anyone defending the 60 Minutes piece should instantly be written off as either ignorant to what occurred or a biased partisan. There is no justification for it. Even D politicians are bashing it. https://t.co/8feZPrQFhI — M0ser (@TM0s41) April 6, 2021

Or just maybe, he’s defending himself against a completely baseless allegation and shameful editing? https://t.co/BppBISkBmI — Zachary Ross (@zross12) April 6, 2021

I expect better coverage than this from Axios. Maybe I was mistaken in thinking that Axios is one of the few news sources without a partisan agenda. — non-essence of mind noticer (@PROMETHEOZA) April 6, 2021

Seems to be the case — baggofbones (@baggofbones) April 6, 2021

It certainly does.

Is he right? Are the facts on his side? Axios doesn't care. None of them care. That's not the game. https://t.co/q65j1kTv41 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 6, 2021

“Journalism” according to Axios: Do not investigate any claims made, simply state “person bashes media” — Otter (@ChrisBob35) April 6, 2021

Even when the media is the perpetrators, to the media, they’re still the victims https://t.co/vVGrPV3zCg — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 6, 2021

The media could simply report that 60 Minutes lied, misrepresented and omitted to help keep Democrat narrative on track, but just can’t bring themselves to do it. https://t.co/9FfWzvFTaA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 6, 2021

Here the lying liars at @axios lie about the lying liars at @CBSNews and @60Minutes who lied about Ron DeSantis. Because the media is incapable of being honest with the American public. https://t.co/3W8p8ihcDR — president-elect bubba (@StealthBubba) April 6, 2021