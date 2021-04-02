Haven’t had time to tune into Fox News lately? That’s OK. Vox’s Aaron Rupar’s been keeping tabs on what they’re doing, and apparently, what they’re doing is not wall-to-wall coverage of GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz and the alleged sex scandal that’s currently plaguing hi:

We're approaching 48 hours since Matt Gaetz was last mentioned on Fox News or Fox Business. Here's what they're covering instead. pic.twitter.com/qj4IombtgO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2021

48 hours? Can this be true? We’d better confirm it with Brian Stelter, who watches more Fox News than anyone we know:

I couldn't believe this, so I checked TVEyes for myself, and it's true – Gaetz hasn't been mentioned on Fox since 6pm Wednesday https://t.co/1z6pE8wkLk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 2, 2021

Is Stelter referring to Tucker Carlson’s interview with Matt Gaetz on Wednesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (which airs at 8 p.m. eastern time?

Here it is again, by the way:

WATCH: Rep. Matt Gaetz responds on Tucker Carlson Tonight to allegations of sexual misconduct: He says a former DOJ official named David McGee is trying to extort is family for money He says that the FBI and DOJ have audio recordings that will prove his innocence. pic.twitter.com/J95AEFtxsr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

Tucker after the commercial break: "That was one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted." pic.twitter.com/ayKVX17JDM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

Now, we’re no CNN chief media correspondent, but we’re pretty sure that Carlson’s interview with Gaetz was a lot tougher than any of CNN’s softball interviews with another scandal-plagued politician. Or has Brian been too busy watching Fox News to have seen how CNN’s treated Andrew Cuomo?

How’s Chris Cuomo doing? Still getting preferential treatment from his governor brother? Are you still claiming to be a media critic, yet ignoring your own network’s role in the scandal? — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) April 2, 2021

How does that compare with CNN’s mentions of @ChrisCuomo getting special house calls from the state doctor who should have been dealing with nursing homes? Can TVEyes come up with a count of those over the past week? https://t.co/O4oMHrEkM1 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 2, 2021

Tucker Carlson had a very damning interview for Gaetz. Compare that to CNN and the Andrew/Chris Cuomo situation https://t.co/HzHbEmiIQ6 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 2, 2021

CNN still employs Andrew Cuomo's brother after months of PR and running interference for a nursing home scandal that resulted in the deaths of thousands. https://t.co/xJfhBRhhAY — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 2, 2021

lmao Tucker gave Gaetz a very tough/odd interview just like 48 hours ago. Your network spent months praising a sitting Gov, doing a terrible job, harassing women & suppressing thooouussaaands of nursing home death data…. BY HIS OWN BROTHER. Probably sit this one out, Stelts. https://t.co/CzwyWufVIr — Dwints (@DWints44) April 2, 2021