GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz didn’t kick this week off in the best way.

After the New York Times broke the story that the DOJ is investigating Gaetz over an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old, Gaetz attempted damage control by … doing even more damage:

Matt Gaetz: "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." https://t.co/ZFbZaZ8ice — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 30, 2021

Gaetz proceeded to explain in a thread that he’s actually a victim of extortion. But sometimes Twitter isn’t enough to plead your case. Sometimes you’ve gotta go on TV.

So that’s what Gaetz did. He went on Tucker Carlson’s show to clear things up.

Whether or not he succeeded is another story entirely:

WATCH: Rep. Matt Gaetz responds on Tucker Carlson Tonight to allegations of sexual misconduct: He says a former DOJ official named David McGee is trying to extort is family for money He says that the FBI and DOJ have audio recordings that will prove his innocence. pic.twitter.com/J95AEFtxsr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

An incredible interview in so many ways. But it really goes to another level around the 5 minute mark https://t.co/3oq2VWerpq — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) March 31, 2021

If you’re pressed for time, Carlson had the TL:DR version:

Tucker after the commercial break: "That was one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted." pic.twitter.com/ayKVX17JDM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

What a ride.

Tucker often uses his “confused look”, but it seemed pretty genuine tonight. — Ray Oyler (@sweetpup7) March 31, 2021

We’re right there with you, Tucker.

Gaetz seems to have taken a rosier view of the interview, because he retweeted it:

Did he watch the interview? Not sure we would’ve been so eager to spread it around.

@mattgaetz – Did you think retweeting an interview that Tucker Carlson called "one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted" in which you brought more up more incriminating information than was even raised in the NYT article would help you in this situation? pic.twitter.com/HuveIZTuC3 — blu2021 (@blu20211) March 31, 2021

Matt Gaetz might want to hire a spokesperson or something. Because so far, he’s doesn’t seem like the best spokesman for himself.