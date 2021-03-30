The New York Times on Tuesday broke an exclusive: Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Gaetz says he and his family are victims of an extortion scheme, although his statement could have been better:

Gaetz has responded with a Twitter thread:

Gaetz is apparently going on with Tucker Carlson Tuesday night to plead his case:

A lot of his tweets aren’t aging well, but this one in particular stands out:

