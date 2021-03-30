The New York Times on Tuesday broke an exclusive: Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz, Trump's close ally, is being investigated by DOJ over whether he had a sexual relationship w/17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him. Investigation was opened in the final months of Trump admin under Barr. w/@ktbenner https://t.co/JM7po1iXoS — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) March 30, 2021

Gaetz says he and his family are victims of an extortion scheme, although his statement could have been better:

Matt Gaetz: "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." https://t.co/ZFbZaZ8ice — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 30, 2021

“siri, what could matt gaetz say to make this whole thing seem even shadier?” https://t.co/vv1gsRqYu9 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 30, 2021

“I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.” What a line. https://t.co/P32Qh54XEh — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 30, 2021

Can we uhh see these pic.twitter.com/i5NAXekjXu — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 30, 2021

Gaetz has responded with a Twitter thread:

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

…and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

…of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

Gaetz is apparently going on with Tucker Carlson Tuesday night to plead his case:

Rep. Matt Gaetz will be on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 30, 2021

