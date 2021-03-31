Next time you see a CNN journalist walking around, be sure and congratulate them. For managing to not slip in a puddle of their own drool.

Because there is a lot — a lot — of drooling going on at CNN, particularly over Joe Biden’s administration:

Infrastructure was a Trump punchline but is a window into Biden's soul | Analysis by @StCollinson https://t.co/A68btppyW0 pic.twitter.com/R7gdtpjGQm — CNN (@CNN) March 31, 2021

Senior CNN Politics reporter Stephen Collinson writes:

For Biden, infrastructure is about far more than fixing America’s creaking and crumbling roads and bridges, airports and railroads that are often compared unfavorably to gleaming 21st century projects in developing countries like China. The program is the latest massively ambitious sign that he senses that fate, political circumstance and shifts in public opinion offer him a sudden but fleeting opening to accomplish his long-term political aim of improving the lives of American workers.

By what? Finding new ways to punish American workers?

McConnell in KY says President Biden called him about his infrastructure plan yesterday. On whether he'll support it: "It's like a Trojan horse called infrastructure… If it's going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, it's not likely." — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) March 31, 2021

There’s also been some buzz about Biden’s “infrastructure” plan possibly proposing eliminating right-to-work laws:

Biden “infrastructure” bill bans Right to Work laws nationwide.

27 states have Right to Work. — John Kartch (@johnkartch) March 31, 2021

Well, that would certainly improve the lives of union bigwigs and Democratic politicians. Enrich them, even.

Narrator: Under Trump, @TheDemocrats were opposed to an infrastructure bill because Trump wanted to use it to upgrade *gasp* INFRASTRUCTURE!! Now @JoeBiden "infrastructure" bill will be just like @barackobama's "shovel ready" bill .. a vehicle to pay off supporters and donors https://t.co/JyGp1htXdR — Jeff McIrish (@JeffMcIrish) March 31, 2021

But we digress.

All you really need to know, according to Collinson, is that Joe Biden is going to not only clean up Donald Trump’s economic mess, but he’s going to Build Back Better — the Best, in fact:

In Trump’s White House, officials were repeatedly to reschedule “Infrastructure Week,” a scripted series of events meant to show a disruptive and obstreperous President could behave normally and get things done. Their plans always fell foul of Trump’s volcanic temperament and torrent of scandals. Biden however showed in his news conference that he has a strong theory of why he was elected: to fix problems holding back working and middle class Americans. While daunting political obstacles stand in his way, the centrality of the plan he unveils Wednesday to his personal and political philosophy will ensure his commitment to the issue long outlast Trump’s.

And now, if you’ll excuse Stephen and CNN, they need some cigarettes. Was that as good for you as it was for them?

"Analysis." Gets me every time. 😂 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 31, 2021

Bless CNN’s heart. They seem to genuinely believe that calling tongue baths “analysis” will make people take them seriously.

Hi, yes, shouldn’t need to be said, but when mainstream news coverage and “analysis” would make a campaign blush, people stop believing everything else they have to say, too. https://t.co/6CgTj0NNEp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 31, 2021

Did CNN’s headline writer study in North Korea or something? https://t.co/oO5KSUC4N6 — The girl who runs that outfit over there (@YouDecideTimes) March 31, 2021

Remember folks, this is the cable “news” network that called Fox News State TV for 4 years. https://t.co/qm8jJ2czQ9 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 31, 2021

beyond parody, truly https://t.co/QU2JKuEaHi — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 31, 2021

It really is. But CNN doesn’t care. Clearly.