Who remembers this campaign promise from now-President Joe Biden?

Let me be very clear: If you make under $400,000 you won’t pay a penny more in taxes under my administration. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

We remember.

But in case you’d forgotten about it, Biden reiterated that promise in his recent interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos (the same interview in which he told Stephanopoulos that he had told Vladimir Putin he had no soul):

Biden to ABC: The GOP's "idea of a tax cut is to give the Trump tax cut, where 83% went to the top 1%." "Anybody making more than $400,000 will see a small to a significant tax increase. If you make less than $400,000, you won't see one single penny in additional federal tax." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2021

Not one single penny, OK? Not even a smidgen! And if you don’t believe him, you’re full of malarkey.

Unless, of course, you’re looking for a little … clarification:

White House clarifies that when Biden said he plans to raise taxes only on those who make $400,000 or more, he meant that will be the threshold for a household, not an individual. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 17, 2021

Biden tax hike could hit people earning $200K, White House clarifies https://t.co/YYzEqoDPJz pic.twitter.com/wW4Wj6aCPt — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2021

More from the New York Post:

Psaki said at her daily press briefing that the proposed $400,000 threshold for tax increases applies to “families” rather than individuals. The clarification significantly lowers the tax-hike threshold announced by Biden in an ABC News interview that aired Wednesday. Biden’s interview statement appeared to indicate the cutoff would be $400,000 in individual income.

Guess that was just a speak-o.

Thanks for “clarifying” it all for us, Jen!

And just like that, the number changes. 🤔 — Keith Finnegan (@KFinnegan) March 18, 2021

Biden campaigning: "I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000, and anyone making less than that will face no new taxes!" Biden now: "Well, ackshulllllllllllllly…" https://t.co/sXgtXqBnOL — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 18, 2021

Whoops!

Less than two months in office. Pretty sure this is a record. pic.twitter.com/FoVuZUcTrK — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 17, 2021

You idiots fell for it https://t.co/vvjTyltXY2 pic.twitter.com/LNEeH9ld86 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 17, 2021

And if you think it’s gonna stop at people earning $200K, you’re an even bigger idiot. “Tax the rich” is never just taxing the rich.

Doesn’t matter what threshold they are saying. When the couldn’t get the money they want they will come lower and lower. The thing that most people don’t understand is that when you increase someone taxes, they increase their product price so at the end everybody will PAY — Mo (@Mo_Hrmz) March 17, 2021

When the people making money and creating jobs start cutting back cutting jobs it does effect people making $40k. — mark 8 (@MarkLaxton8) March 17, 2021

It will be less than 70k when this is all said and done. We got played. — RC (@RichCostello68) March 17, 2021

You only got played if you ever believed Joe Biden in the first place. If you knew all along that he was never going to keep his promise, you got exactly what you were expecting.

Is anyone surprised? No. — Classical Libnarf 🇺🇲🏔🗽 (@ClassicLibnarf) March 17, 2021

Gee, nobody saw this coming did they. — Tim the Golf Starter (@TimAlricB) March 17, 2021

Is anyone keeping a list of broken campaign promises? — Wajiro (@Wajiro17) March 17, 2021

It’s turning out to be a huge job. Better get a lotta people on it.