Joe Biden’s old boss has been out of the White House for a while now, but we all remember how flexible tough Barack Obama was on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

So there’s a certain comfort that comes from knowing that Biden is picking up right where Obama left off:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know Vladimir Putin. You think he's a killer? BIDEN: Mm-hmm. I do. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2021

Stephanopoulos to Biden on GMA: “So you know Vladimir Putin, you think he’s a killer?” “Mmm-hmm, I do." “What price must he pay?” “The price he’s going to pay will, you’ll see shortly.” — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 17, 2021

"He will pay a price," Biden said on Putin. "We had a long talk, he and I, when we—I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared."

Stephanopoulos: "You think he's a killer?"

“I do.” https://t.co/i2uKbEkwOr — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 17, 2021

See? Joe Biden is one tough dude.

But he’s being modest when it comes to his instincts about Vladimir Putin. Joe doesn’t just think Putin’s a killer; he knows it. Because, you see, Joe Biden has looked deeply into Vladimir Putin’s eyes, and he’s seen some things. Or, rather, not seen one very important thing:

Biden tells Stephanopoulos he once told Putin "I said, I looked in your eyes and I don't think you have a soul. He looked back at me and said, 'we understand each other.'" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 17, 2021

We actually don’t doubt that Vladimir Putin has barrels of blood on his hands. It’s kind of an open secret at this point.

What we’re far less inclined to believe, though, is that Joe Biden ever told Putin what he claims he told him.

Sure. The Devout Catholic™ who stood before a Chinese audience and said of the CCP's one-child policy, "I fully understand — I'm not second-guessing" most definitely talked tough to Putin. This is a thing that absolutely happened. https://t.co/ELjGbXpvQ9 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 17, 2021

and then everyone clapped! — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 17, 2021

Heh.

lol this didn’t happen — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 17, 2021

This did not happen. https://t.co/44rKMsGIlk — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 17, 2021

Zero chance this happened. https://t.co/kwf9307PLI — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 17, 2021

OK, but this must’ve come from somewhere, right? Joe Biden doesn’t just make stuff up. That’s not his style.

No, his style is more plagiarism-y.

That didn't actually happen.

That was just a quote from "House of Cards." pic.twitter.com/60YeMY79G7 — Rob Solon (@RobSolon) March 17, 2021

And how about the “I looked in your eyes and I don’t think you have a soul” part? There’s something familiar about that, too … ah:

He was trying to plagiarize Bush. https://t.co/jFlKLV1wU4 — Lee Smith (@LeeSmithDC) March 17, 2021

See, now that we can actually believe.

He stole it from George bush and changed words around pic.twitter.com/gAqHM2AHzY — Sage McCallister (@SageMccallister) March 17, 2021

That’s the Joe Biden we know!