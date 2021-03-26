Pete Buttigieg’s title may be U.S. Secretary of Transportation, but as a member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, he knows that his job is ultimately about one thing: filling up the federal government’s purse with more of Americans’ money.

That’s why he’s so excited about the prospect of a mileage-based tax for Americans who drive:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says taxing drivers by the mile “shows a lot of promise” and could be a way to fund a big infrastructure overhaul. pic.twitter.com/fkI5nWt7sr — The Recount (@therecount) March 26, 2021

Punishing people for driving is a bad idea. https://t.co/8cogZ8RQIC — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) March 26, 2021

Of course it’s a bad idea. That’s why he loves it so much.

🎶🎶🎶

If you drive a car, I'll tax the street

If you try to sit, I'll tax your seat

If you get too cold, I'll tax the heat

If you take a walk, I'll tax your feet

Cuz I'm the taxman 🎶🎶 https://t.co/HSYqNIBc0h — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 26, 2021

More taxes from the Biden administration. https://t.co/zysGIP4iKN — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 26, 2021

Taxes on people making well under $400,000 a year, we should add.

This feels like it would contradict Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on people making less than 400k https://t.co/pC3zuXmtTi — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 26, 2021

That’s been happening an awful lot lately.

He said a gas tax would not work because of the impact on the middle-class. This is no different. It's people who work in city centers but live in outer suburbs for more affordable housing that will get kicked in the teeth with a mileage tax. https://t.co/1w7YfeHevH — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 26, 2021

Take that suburban

and rural Americans! https://t.co/Wgr4znMtaA — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) March 26, 2021

I like you @SecretaryPete but this is going to kill low income – middle class people. Here in CT we already pay some of the highest gas taxes both federal & state. Honestly, I'm tired of giving up things just to put gas in my car. — #JusticeIsOnTheBallot (@caryn_wallace) March 26, 2021

I think that is a very bad idea because those of us who live in rural areas have to drive more miles to get to work, buy groceries, or go to a doctor. Seems like this would hurt rural people. — Mary in MO (@MaryK1987) March 26, 2021

Because it would.

And middle class, too. So many nurses/techs I worked with commute a good distance, because living out past the suburbs allows them to buy, not just rent, a home for their family. — Elin of Hollyhock Grange (@ElinofHollyhock) March 26, 2021

Welp, sucks to be them!

We can only assume that politicians would be exempt from this tax, since they’re so much more important than the rest of us. Guess we’ll only find out if Democrats are stupid enough to get behind such a garbage idea.

Would be very interested in seeing a whip count among Senate Democrats for this kind of proposal. https://t.co/S8yrL47bdj — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 26, 2021

If they’re not abject morons, they’ll make like Kyrsten Sinema:

That’s certainly where we’re at on this particular policy proposal.

I'm already taxed by the mile, it's called gasoline. @PeteButtigieg can rot 🙃 https://t.co/waQdVaypbe — CoIIapsitarian Annie (@AptlyAnnie) March 26, 2021

He should start first by taxing BOFA. https://t.co/jHOQegGuSp — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 26, 2021

Drivers say making Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg eat a big bucket of horse apples "shows a lot of promise" https://t.co/nojyJSDZi7 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 26, 2021

Urbanites need to stay in their own damn lanes.@PeteButtigieg you are an ignorant greedy socialist looking to punish those you claim to champion: the working class. Kindly take this idea and shove up your rear end where it should have stayed https://t.co/b2GCjUOBzM — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) March 26, 2021

That’s good advice. Wonder if he’ll drive.