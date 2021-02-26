In case you missed it, Joe Biden Made Airstrikes Great Again last night when he approved an airstrike on infrastructure belonging to Iranian-backed militia in Syria.

Amy Siskind already explained that Joe Biden’s airstrikes are ackshually good because Joe Biden is competent and doesn’t send mean tweets. But even the best verbal explanations are just no substitute for visual ones.

And if a picture’s worth a thousand words, these two side-by-side pictures from the Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi are worth 2,000. Probably more:

Trump airstrike Biden airstrike pic.twitter.com/nqHXkyb3fG — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 26, 2021

Like night and day, really.

How ya gonna build back better if you don't destroy it first? — Cory Hershey (@Hersh__11) February 26, 2021

Exactly!

Waiting for Psaki to proudly announce that all the planes were piloted by females. — Susan (@SammdSusan) February 26, 2021

Hopefully Asian-American ones, both cis and trans.

This is funny af https://t.co/sFHZP9uJ1B — Luke (@lwelsh13) February 26, 2021

Damn good one, Habibi. — ĆΔƤŦΔƗŇ ŞØŁØ (@captainsolo53) February 26, 2021

This is art. — Cameron Ohnysty (@cohnysty) February 26, 2021

And it gets even better:

Kamala airstrike pic.twitter.com/SMjYSRDzT7 — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 26, 2021

If Kamala Harris has to finish the job that Joe Biden started, it’s gonna be so stunning and brave!