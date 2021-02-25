The Pentagon is saying Thursday night that President Biden approved an airstrike on infrastructure in Syria belonging to Iranian-backed militia there.

The United States has carried out an airstrike against structure belonging to Iranian-backed militia in Syria, U.S. officials tell Reuters. W/@phildstewart — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) February 25, 2021

The officials tell Reuters the strike was approve by President Joe Biden and comes after a series of recent rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) February 25, 2021

While the strikes appear to be the first retaliatory moves by the United States for what it says are attacks by Iranian-backed forces, the move was limited in scope and narrowly tailored to try and not lead to an escalatory cycle — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) February 25, 2021

Was it as limited in scope as the retaliatory drone strike on Qasem Soleimani? At the time, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the “needless provocations” were coming from the Trump administration and not Iran and that the world could not afford war. Joe Biden, then running for the primary nomination, claimed at a debate that there was no imminent threat and so he would have opposed that airstrike.

