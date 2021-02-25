The Pentagon is saying Thursday night that President Biden approved an airstrike on infrastructure in Syria belonging to Iranian-backed militia there.

Was it as limited in scope as the retaliatory drone strike on Qasem Soleimani? At the time, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the “needless provocations” were coming from the Trump administration and not Iran and that the world could not afford war. Joe Biden, then running for the primary nomination, claimed at a debate that there was no imminent threat and so he would have opposed that airstrike.

