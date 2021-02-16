Remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci was so stunning and brave, contradicting the Trump administration when he believed they were ignorant or dishonest about the facts on COVID19?

Well, he clearly learned that it’s neither stunning nor brave to contradict the Biden administration.

After people pointed out that Kamala Harris’ “starting from scratch” line regarding the Biden administration’s national COVID19 strategy had already been debunked by Fauci, the good doctor took some time to think about it some more and realized that he hadn’t, in fact, debunked Harris’ claim at all:

Fauci flip flops again, now tries defending Harris’ “starting from scratch” talking point on vaccines "I believe what the vice president is referring to is what is the process of actually getting these doses into people." pic.twitter.com/uZuCUsIeHr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 16, 2021

When Axios ran interference for Kamala Harris after initially suggesting she lied, that was great and all. But when the highly credible Anthony Fauci does it, it really means something.

Sounds like he got a good talking to and threatened with no more Nats first pitches — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) February 16, 2021

Fauci decimating his credibility is of his own doing and started the second he was on the cover of InStyle. https://t.co/ytehjnoXvQ — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 16, 2021

I’ve had respect for Fauci up until the last couple of weeks. But now he’s shown himself to be a political animal and not helpful at all. https://t.co/gHO3wQurYl — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) February 16, 2021

This is in direct contradiction to what he said a few weeks ago. So the Biden administration's version of follow the science is force the scientists to politicize themselves even further? I mean this is about as transparent as it gets. https://t.co/hCi7NZQSbt — District AI (@districtai) February 16, 2021

Fauci is a political snake, there's no defending him https://t.co/etEP3VAmOJ — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) February 16, 2021