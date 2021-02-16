Remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci was so stunning and brave, contradicting the Trump administration when he believed they were ignorant or dishonest about the facts on COVID19?

Well, he clearly learned that it’s neither stunning nor brave to contradict the Biden administration.

After people pointed out that Kamala Harris’ “starting from scratch” line regarding the Biden administration’s national COVID19 strategy had already been debunked by Fauci, the good doctor took some time to think about it some more and realized that he hadn’t, in fact, debunked Harris’ claim at all:

When Axios ran interference for Kamala Harris after initially suggesting she lied, that was great and all. But when the highly credible Anthony Fauci does it, it really means something.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony FauciAxiosCNNcoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Dr. Anthony FauciKamala Harrisstarting from scratchvaccinations