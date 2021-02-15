Yesterday, Axios tweeted about an interview between reporter Mike Allen and Vice President Kamala Harris, in which Harris claimed — falsely — that the Biden administration had to start “from scratch” when it came to a national COVID19 strategy:

Hey … what happened to your tweet, Axios? Where’d it go?

Can't wait for the 15 fact checks no one will run about this. https://t.co/LOK1RMiNLL — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 15, 2021

Oh well. Not like it’s a big deal. They still have these up:

NEW: VP Kamala Harris tells #AxiosOnHBO: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out." https://t.co/J74aERHPnW — Axios (@axios) February 14, 2021

VP Kamala Harris to #AxiosOnHBO: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out." https://t.co/J74aERHPnW — Axios (@axios) February 15, 2021

And those are pretty much basically exactly what the deleted tweet said. Except, of course, for that the bit about Anthony Fauci having already debunked that bogus claim. Axios didn’t feel like people needed to be reminded of that, apparently.

Can't fact check it if they already deleted it… pic.twitter.com/JP4aWE9PH2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 15, 2021

True story. And you can’t have people thinking that Kamala Harris is lying to them, despite her proven track record as a politician who will lie to people.

Demanding Axios remove unflattering content from their twitter feed doesn’t make you less of an embarrassment. Mayor Pete & Stacey Abrams handlers don’t spend their days cleaning up underwhelming answers. pic.twitter.com/xK66nQkdai — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) February 15, 2021

It may not make you any less of an embarrassment, but it definitely gives people good reason to question the media’s objectivity.

Axios deleting this tweet seems suspicious given the revelations that a reporter for them who covers Kamala Harris is head over heels in love with a now former Biden Administration member. See the problem now guys? @mikeallen pic.twitter.com/U8v28h2kug — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2021

