As we told you earlier, VP Kamala Harris was back to telling more lies about Biden inheriting no vaccine plan from the Trump administration. NRO’s Jim Geraghty was among those whose BS detectors were going off:

Vice President Harris is the worst member of the Obama administration because she’s the most habitually and shamelessly dishonest, even when she doesn’t need to be. https://t.co/6y1N8yi4KC — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 15, 2021

Former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services Brian Harrison then weighed in to call BS on Harris’ claims:

Completely dishonest. I was there.. We left them with much more than a plan. https://t.co/VCynm3W0JK — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

Further confirmation that Harris is peddling lies again is incoming:

Madam Vice President & Team Biden – to borrow the words of a great American President, “There you go again” spreading #misinformation about the Trump Administration’s vaccine plan – going so far as to deny its existence. #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

And yet Twitter doesn’t seem to feel Biden & Harris disinformation are worthy of flagging? Go figure!

Harrison continued to dismantle Harris’ claims:

You say there’s “no plan.” When you took office, the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed was so successful over 15 MILLION Americans had already been vaccinated! Do you expect people to believe this happened with “no plan?” #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

More than just a plan: We delivered two extraordinarily safe and effective vaccines – with more in the pipeline – and a pace of vaccinations surpassing even the aspirations of your own team at the time! #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

Further: We stood up incredible delivery logistics, delivered multiple authorized COVID-19 treatments, created a testing capability that is the envy of the world, and a nimbleness to mobilize and adapt not experienced since World War II. #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

I realize you, the Democrats, and the media will never give President Trump the credit he’s due for Operation Warp Speed. But by spreading #misinformation you’re also demeaning the thousands of career civil servants and men and women in uniform who made this possible! #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

Your #misinformation insults the Army Materiel Command and companies like FedEx, UPS, CVS & Walgreen’s and their employees. You may not believe strongly in free markets but our partnership w/private sector is how we’ve vaccinated more citizens than any other country!#plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

You’re not new to #misinformation, and – for political purposes during the campaign – chose to undermine vaccines created during the Trump Administration. Fun fact – every vaccine being administrated today was created during his administration. #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

The American people need truth not politics. The best distribution plan in the world won’t matter if influential people like you continue spreading #misinformation, which will only increase vaccine hesitancy. Do you want people vaccinated or not? #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

I would tell you to ask my former colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci if you’re really having to start from scratch – but you don’t have to. He already denied this lie the first time your administration said it. https://t.co/dQjTSzRVti #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

But that didn’t stop Harris from pushing the lie.

Everyone mocked us for saying we’d have a vaccine in 2020. We proved the doubters wrong. But your dishonest #misinformation may cost lives if it leads to Americans in vulnerable populations refusing lifesaving vaccines. #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

I wish you would build on — not disparage — the successes we left you. When you identify areas for improvement, please improve. That, as opposed to distortions and finger pointing, will speed our victory over COVID-19 and be a win for all Americans. #plandenier — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2021

Harris is into finger-pointing and playing politics rather than actually helping solve problems.

Will the mainstream media care to interview Mr. Harrison to get his point of view that counters what Harris is saying? We won’t hold our breath.