As we told you earlier, VP Kamala Harris was back to telling more lies about Biden inheriting no vaccine plan from the Trump administration. NRO’s Jim Geraghty was among those whose BS detectors were going off:

Former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services Brian Harrison then weighed in to call BS on Harris’ claims:

Further confirmation that Harris is peddling lies again is incoming:

And yet Twitter doesn’t seem to feel Biden & Harris disinformation are worthy of flagging? Go figure!

Harrison continued to dismantle Harris’ claims:

But that didn’t stop Harris from pushing the lie.

Harris is into finger-pointing and playing politics rather than actually helping solve problems.

Will the mainstream media care to interview Mr. Harrison to get his point of view that counters what Harris is saying? We won’t hold our breath.

