After media breathlessly reported on Ted Cruz sharing a Babylon Bee post as though he didn’t realize it was satirical, we couldn’t help but wonder how the Babylon Bee would put their special spin on it.

We didn’t have to wait long to find out:

Ignorant Senator Shares New York Times Article Thinking It's Real https://t.co/UAHRUNv5Um — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 15, 2021

More from the Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A U.S. Senator has made what some are calling “an embarrassing mistake” after he shared a New York Times article on Twitter, apparently unaware that The New York Times is a popular fake news site. The New York Times is a well-known publication that started as a newspaper but has switched to satire in recent years. According to sources, the Senator had been misinformed by some political operatives telling him that the newspaper was a “trustworthy source of news.” “We all need to do our part to fight the spread of misinformation,” said the senator in a statement. “I’m embarrassed to say I was tricked by this headline. I thought the article was real. I quickly took the tweet down after learning that The New York Times is a satire site known for spreading hate and lies. I promise to do better in the future.”

See what they did there?

