Hey, you guys! Remember that time that Ted Cruz totally fell for a satirical Babylon Bee post?

I wish this was parody. https://t.co/zYw82CuF5y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 15, 2021

What a maroon!

Just an unbelievable self own pic.twitter.com/U9UTTKd8fa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 15, 2021

put this in the louvre https://t.co/gTZVYvXyPb — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 15, 2021

Yeah, total self-own by Ted Cruz there. Or it might’ve been … if Ted Cruz were like so many liberals and didn’t understand that the Babylon Bee traffics in satirical content.

It’s been entertaining, if nothing else, to see the Left pounce — yes, we said pounce — on Cruz for making a point that completely flew over their heads. But it’s even more entertaining to watch the media do it:

Ted Cruz shares fake satire Disney job ad post: "I wish this was parody" https://t.co/zi9V3nC7CX — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 15, 2021

This merited an actual news story from an actual news outlet:

He shared the tweet with his 4.3 million followers, which was liked more than 14,000 times and retweeted on more than 2,000 occasions. Cruz’s remarks about the fake Disney ad come after the senator tweeted his support for [Gina] Carano after news of her firing was released. … But, Cruz is not the only GOP politician to share stories from the conservative fake news outlet, with former President Donald Trump retweeting its articles for his millions of followers to see. … Newsweek has reached out to Tex (sic) Cruz’s office for comment.

Newsweek has reached out to Cruz’s office for comment. We hope that if his office responds, their comment is “quit your day jobs.” Because this is just pathetic.

Is this a journalism? — Chucka (@91__chucka) February 15, 2021

either you have a complete inability to get a joke, or your readers are so gullible that they'll think they've outsmarted Cruz and it's just a lame attempt at getting a jab in. — Jared Throneberry (@iamnotjared) February 15, 2021

The irony… 🤡’s He knew it was a parody. That’s the point. You should fire whoever wrote this. — Byron Long (@friendfinderz83) February 15, 2021

Imagine if it had been real satire. pic.twitter.com/Vx44UDxHMx — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 15, 2021

We know, right?

Fake satire: 🤣

Those are some deep thinkers. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Mash-Kah-We-E-Quay (@MnOjibwe) February 15, 2021

So deep, they’re actually drowning.