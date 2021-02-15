Hey, you guys! Remember that time that Ted Cruz totally fell for a satirical Babylon Bee post?

What a maroon!

Yeah, total self-own by Ted Cruz there. Or it might’ve been … if Ted Cruz were like so many liberals and didn’t understand that the Babylon Bee traffics in satirical content.

Trending

It’s been entertaining, if nothing else, to see the Left pounce — yes, we said pounce — on Cruz for making a point that completely flew over their heads. But it’s even more entertaining to watch the media do it:

This merited an actual news story from an actual news outlet:

He shared the tweet with his 4.3 million followers, which was liked more than 14,000 times and retweeted on more than 2,000 occasions.

Cruz’s remarks about the fake Disney ad come after the senator tweeted his support for [Gina] Carano after news of her firing was released.

But, Cruz is not the only GOP politician to share stories from the conservative fake news outlet, with former President Donald Trump retweeting its articles for his millions of followers to see.

Newsweek has reached out to Tex (sic) Cruz’s office for comment.

Newsweek has reached out to Cruz’s office for comment. We hope that if his office responds, their comment is “quit your day jobs.” Because this is just pathetic.

We know, right?

So deep, they’re actually drowning.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Babylon BeeDisneyNewsweeksatireTed Cruz