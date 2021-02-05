We can only hope that Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown was able to sleep last night after what he witnessed in the Senate chamber:

In a packed Senate chamber with stenographers and colleagues just feet away from him, @RandPaul refuses to put on a mask – and puts the health of everyone around him at risk. This isn’t political. WEAR. A. MASK. pic.twitter.com/WJG0xj21Sc — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 5, 2021

It’s definitely not political. Except for the fact that it’s purely political.

Because Rand Paul was diagnosed with COVID19 in March of 2020. He recovered and tested negative a few weeks later.

Brown either doesn’t remember this, or, more likely, he is well aware that Paul is unlikely to spread COVID19 to anyone at this point and is counting on his followers’ memories not to go back far enough.

He seems to have calculated correctly:

That’s nice, isn’t it?

Anyway, it’s always amusing to hear from a member of the Party of Science™ who doesn’t actually understand science.

.@RandPaul is missing part of his lung @SenSherrodBrown and I believe wearing a mask puts his health at risk. Your ego and pissing contest aside…if your mask works so well, why are you worried about Rand? https://t.co/DtAMPPGCK3 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 5, 2021

A portion of Sen. Paul’s lung was removed following the 2017 violent assault by him on a neighbor. Yes, the same assault that tolerant libs love to laugh and fantasize about to this day.

Also, did we mention that Rand Paul already had COVID19?

Aside from masks spreading the virus more, every single study has shown prior infection conveys long-term immunity. If you dont believe in this, then this is an open admission you plan to do this for the rest of your life. https://t.co/iUmJ5TNsoz — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) February 5, 2021

Hundreds of years of knowledge about infection-derived immunity now have to be discarded because Democrats are a bunch of hysterical, power mad lunatics https://t.co/d8NeyuVa1R — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 5, 2021

Party. Of. Science.