Sen. Rand Paul reports that he’s been retested and is now COVID-19 free and that he’s now volunteering in a local hospital:

I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020

This is great news:

Praise God! — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 7, 2020

And like all of us at home, he’s rocking the quarantine facial hair:

In other news, Rand Paul is growing a quarantine beard. https://t.co/xtc6eEkI0o — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) April 7, 2020

It’s tragic that so many health providers and first responders are getting COVID-19, but on the bright side, they’re expected to be immune from future infections and as Sen. Paul says, “together we will overcome this.”

***