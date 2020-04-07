Sen. Rand Paul reports that he’s been retested and is now COVID-19 free and that he’s now volunteering in a local hospital:

This is great news:

And like all of us at home, he’s rocking the quarantine facial hair:

It’s tragic that so many health providers and first responders are getting COVID-19, but on the bright side, they’re expected to be immune from future infections and as Sen. Paul says, “together we will overcome this.”

