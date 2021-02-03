Trans activist and professional doxxer/pronoun enforcer Emily Gorcenski is absolutely furious at Andy Ngo:

So Andy Ngô's out here deadnaming me and we're just gonna not even mention that disgusting transphobia, huh — enough is enough (@EmilyGorcenski) February 2, 2021

Emily is a trans woman and Ngo criticizes her thuggish methods apparently while referring to her by her given name, ergo, Ngo is a transphobe.

Are you okay? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 3, 2021

No, Jim. She’s not OK. She doesn’t need your sarcasm. She needs support.

Fortunately, she’s getting it from NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny:

Andy Ngo has done more harm than I can ever explain—with a heavy assist by news orgs and fancy book publishers. Most know him as a manipulator of truth and Antifa boogeyman opportunist. He's also a transphobe. Emily is a kind person who tracks terrorists and doesn't deserve this. https://t.co/76Ty6fxhUZ — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) February 3, 2021

“Tracks terrorists” i.e. doxxes people she doesn’t like.

Painfully aware that any attention to these media manipulators helps fuel the grift but calling out transphobia is good and polite society needs to recognize these folks so when they pop up during a news event they’re recognized and viewed skeptically. — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) February 3, 2021

We need Real Journalists™ like Brandy Zadrozny to call out “transphobia” in order to deflect from actual terrorism because … well, Brandy doesn’t really give a good reason.

Calm down. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 3, 2021

Jim’s right, Brandy. You need to calm down.

You should look in the mirror at who’s doing the American people harm. Keep being in denial to the truth. Andy does more good then you’ll ever do and dealing with these antifa terrorists. — B (@brandonsblog) February 3, 2021

Brandy defends people who enable Antifa terrorists. Andy Ngo doesn’t. Seems pretty straightforward.

People injured or killed by antifa probably wouldn’t think they’re a boogeyman. Ask the victims of Connor Betts. He was a fan of Emily’s. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 3, 2021

Maybe, Brandy, take a long enough break from trying to discredit Andy Ngo by calling him a transphobe to understand that he’s not the “boogeyman” here.

I don't mind criticizing some of his reporting, I've done that myself, but he was beaten so bad he had brain injuries by a group of antifa people, and you, and NBC reporter, are targeting him this way. I mean, you should at least have solidarity against attacks on the press? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 3, 2021

I'm pretty sure they aren't just boogeymen if they beat you so intensely. You should apply some moral standards to yourself, if NBC isn't. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 3, 2021

Couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.