While Twitter continues to screw up and do things like suspending The Babylon Bee (oops, our algorithm mistook it for spam), it’s also being pretty lenient with the other side of the political spectrum. We’re pretty sure Twitter doesn’t allow the posting of things like phone numbers and addresses, but it looks like it’s OK to solicit personal information over the platform.

This blue-check whose claim to fame is creating three websites we’ve never heard of is looking for high-quality photos of a recent pro-Trump boat rally so she “can start doxing.”

