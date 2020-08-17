While Twitter continues to screw up and do things like suspending The Babylon Bee (oops, our algorithm mistook it for spam), it’s also being pretty lenient with the other side of the political spectrum. We’re pretty sure Twitter doesn’t allow the posting of things like phone numbers and addresses, but it looks like it’s OK to solicit personal information over the platform.

This blue-check whose claim to fame is creating three websites we’ve never heard of is looking for high-quality photos of a recent pro-Trump boat rally so she “can start doxing.”

Does anyone have high quality images of the Trump Boat rally that show boat names or registration numbers so that I can start doxing? — ANTIFA are better than Patriots (@EmilyGorcenski) August 17, 2020

Is it wise to so flagrantly break the twitter rules? pic.twitter.com/AEQxstV4OH — Guy (@punishedguy69) August 17, 2020

Enjoy your upcoming suspension or deplatforming. — Harry Wagstaff (@The_Wagstaff) August 17, 2020

Jack will hire her or reward her somehow. To him evil is good and good is evil — BlasèBlazonry (@BBlazonry) August 17, 2020

That seems like an incredibly unproductive use of your time. — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) August 17, 2020

Bold and brave — i will surpass god – @OPGG top 2.9978% (@hatecomplexx) August 17, 2020

Petulant child — Steven Bolton (@tubbietech83) August 17, 2020

you're pathetic — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 17, 2020

Sounds illegal — j chan (@jchan59) August 17, 2020

Days since a blue checkmark said something stupid: 0 — Saving Private Benjamin (@M4iden_Canada) August 17, 2020

Verified thug. — Ian Widmyer 🇺🇸 (@IWidmyer) August 17, 2020

Aren’t you precious. — Amy (@auntieamy90) August 17, 2020

Targeted harassment, not cool — Ben Franklin (@BenFran26459780) August 17, 2020

Does anyone have high quality images of ANTIFA rioting with their faces uncovered so I can show the police… — Jeff Duncan (@Eyedocduncan) August 17, 2020

"Calls one self Anti-fascist" "Proceeds to act like fascist" — brokenback (@ColorfulKightz) August 17, 2020

Mine wasn't in the parade, but I'm in N. Myrtle Beach if you want to visit. Bring bourbon and your friends. — Snarky Reply Guy (@TheChuckof269) August 17, 2020

Boaty McBoatface — Dude J. Trustme (@KiloSwiss) August 17, 2020

Yeah one was called #Trump2020 another was called #Trump2020LandslideVictory and one was called AntifaAreBitches — Dr. No (@TheSnowMan72) August 17, 2020

I've got my hull number tattooed on my ballsack, would you like a closeup? — Archibald Floyd (@JaggofFloyd) August 17, 2020

Yes. Please DM your email and mobile so I can send them to you. — furious_Individual Without a Cervix_a (@furious_a) August 17, 2020

I think I smell jealousy. No boat parade for Biden 😢 Maybe you guys can get together and do a walker rally. 🇺🇸 — February Dunaway (@DunawayFebruary) August 17, 2020

God these replies are great. Top shelf troll job. Hats off to you. pic.twitter.com/Tmc97NsrdH — RandolphRedString (@O3Pack) August 17, 2020

