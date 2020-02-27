If you’re not familiar with Zuby, he’s a rapper, speaker, and public figure with a conservative bent. That last one is a big strike against him, because he doesn’t make any effort to bury it on Twitter. He regularly takes an intellectual sledgehammer to the Wokeness Brigade.

And now, he’s paying for his insolence, via a Twitter suspension:

Just got a message from @ZubyMusic that he’s been suspended by Twitter for hateful conduct. Confirmed by manual review. He has deleted the tweet and is now in Twitter purgatory. pic.twitter.com/venIi0Vxnl — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 27, 2020

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, Zuby’s egregious offense is addressing someone who goes by “Pronoun Enforcer” as “dude”?

First of all, on just a basic level, “dude” isn’t offensive:

Dude is not gender specific. Neither is guy. Fight me. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) February 27, 2020

Seriously. Girls and women use “dude” all the time.

Such an obvious power trip. They love that they have the power to deplatform people. He didn't even call her a dude, he said "ok dude," which is usually gender neutral anyway. pic.twitter.com/IdvRN97cRD — Brad (@Brad_____enship) February 27, 2020

But even stupider than the idea that “dude” is offensive is the idea that addressing someone by the “wrong” pronoun constitutes “hateful conduct.”

This is insane. — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) February 27, 2020

LOL, dudes guys people.

Wow. @ZubyMusic suspended from Twitter for misuse of pronoun?? 🙄 Meanwhile, tattler gloats. I imagine those shutting him down get off on the power trip. https://t.co/r7pXCEMAZN — Cynthia P Garrett (@cgarrett101) February 27, 2020

The Wokeness Brigade definitely gets off on the power trip. The only comfort comes in knowing that in all likelihood, their own weapons will be turned on them at some point and they’ll have to reap what they’ve sown.

But yet… she throws Dude around… pic.twitter.com/vSC1vs4AAt — Amy Noelle (@NoelleTMD) February 27, 2020

Until then, though, we’re stuck trying to navigate a world in which the Woke want to run the show.

Absurd — RaeRae (@RaeRaisy) February 27, 2020