Dear God. Dear. God.

There’s a biological terrorist in the U.S. House of Representatives — and her name is Nancy Pelosi:

Grim Reaper Mitch McConnell is wearing a mask. Concerned Democrat Nancy Pelosi is not.

This cannot stand. Right, Jake Tapper? Nancy Pelosi going maskless — THAT’S NOT WHAT ADULTS DO.

Any minute now. We’re sure of it. Because otherwise that means Jake Tapper — and CNN, by extension — is a hypocrite.

Doesn’t she care???

“Let them wear masks.”

