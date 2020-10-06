Thank goodness we’ve got experts like CNN analyst and aspiring model Asha Rangappa to put Donald Trump’s bout with COVID19 in perspective:

To be fair, we didn’t say it was reasonable perspective.

And maybe a sedative, just to be sure.

