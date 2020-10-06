Thank goodness we’ve got experts like CNN analyst and aspiring model Asha Rangappa to put Donald Trump’s bout with COVID19 in perspective:

To recap: We have a biological terrorist in the White House — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 6, 2020

BTW, I mean that literally. Trump's own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a "biological agent" and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism https://t.co/UcQwshbUS9 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 6, 2020

To be fair, we didn’t say it was reasonable perspective.

Are you an idiot? https://t.co/dZ6vCxygcy — Corn Pop ☭⃠ (@JDubbsBlog) October 6, 2020

Try decaf — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 6, 2020

And maybe a sedative, just to be sure.

To recap: anyone can be a television commentator. https://t.co/1xow8RT1YA — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 6, 2020

