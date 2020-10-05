Last week, Melania Trump shared a message to mark National Substance Abuse Prevention Month:

This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation's youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree – we look forward to hearing from you! pic.twitter.com/DiMTCsk9Si — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 1, 2020

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa was among those who watched it, but she had trouble focusing on the substance of the First Lady’s remarks because of the way Mrs. Trump was standing:

I can't focus on what she's saying because I'm distracted by the camera angle. Why is she standing sideways and not facing the camera??? https://t.co/Y7HeTDikGu — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 1, 2020

Yeah, standing sideways like that is so obnoxious. Like seriously, who does that?

I actually think there could be something interesting here in people who came to public political life through posing/modeling/showbiz vs other routes…. — Jeremy Dauber (@JeremyDauber) October 1, 2020

But she's done other videos announcements before where she is facing the camera. This is just really bizarre. It's like she's filming a Maybelline ad but talking about addiction. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 1, 2020

Maybe Asha’s born with it … or maybe she’s just full of it:

Oops.

LMAO! 😂🤣 — Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) October 2, 2020

That's amazing 😂 — David Van Loon (@david_vanloon) October 2, 2020

It really is. Because while Melania was speaking on video and Asha was just posing for a photo, Asha’s supposed to be a CNN analyst. A serious one. Who used to be a special agent in the FBI.

Who does Asha Rangappa think she is? A model?